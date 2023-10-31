Here's how to watch 'Friends' on streaming services

As the news of actor Matthew Perry's death continues to reverberate around the world, many of his fans are sitting down to watch their favorite "Friends" episodes in honor of his witty character, Chandler Bing.

From his ill-fated relationships with the likes of nasal-voiced Janice to his complicated family dynamics and eventual happy ending with his best friend's sister and longtime neighbor, Monica Geller, Perry's Chandler had people rooting for him and laughing along for all 10 seasons of the classic show. "Friends" ran on NBC from 1994 to 2004.

How to watch 'Friends' on streaming services

For anyone who wants to take a trip down memory lane to Central Perk, every season of "Friends" is available on Max (formerly HBO Max).

Fans can also watch the 2021 reunion show on the streaming network.

While Max plans generally start at $9.99 a month for the ad experience and run up to $19.99 a month for the "ultimate" ad-free version, "Friends" fans should check with their mobile phone providers to see if there are any deals or discounts available.

For those who have live TV streaming service subscriptions, you can add Max as an add-on channel for typically $15.99 per month in addition to your base plan fees. Just download the Max app and follow the steps to sign in through your existing provider.

Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer. Paul Drinkwater / NBC

For those who want to ensure that they have access to the seasons for years to come — the popular show has previously changed streaming service hands from Netflix to Max, with some downtime — digital media stores like Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple’s iTunes and Google Play, have the episodes available for purchase.

Of course, if you prefer to have a hard-copy you can still purchase the iconic DVD or Blu-ray box sets many of us remember from the early aughts.

Watch reruns of 'Friends' on cable

The show also continues to air as reruns on several networks. TBS announced on Oct. 31 a weeklong “Friends” marathon starting on Nov. 1.

The marathon will feature Chandler's most hilarious and heartwarming episodes, played nonstop through Nov. 5. For a schedule of each episode, click here.

What Matthew Perry said about rerewatching himself on 'Friends'

Before his death, Perry revealed that watching old episodes of the show was hard for him because it reminded him of his struggle with addiction.

“I didn’t watch the show and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, ‘Drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine,’” he told radio host Tom Power in November 2022, gesturing as if to point to himself in different episodes over the years.

“I could tell season by season by how I looked,” he continued. “I don’t think anybody else can, but I certainly could, and that’s why I don’t want to watch it, because that’s what I see, that’s what I notice when I watch it.”

In the same interview, Perry told Power that he wanted to be remembered for his work to help others stay sober.

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can’t stop drinking; can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it,” he said at the time. "It’s the best thing. And I’ve said this for a long time: When I die, I don’t want 'Friends' to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Perry died at the age of 54 on Oct. 28 in an apparent drowning. His autopsy results are inconclusive pending a toxicology report. An official cause of death is not expected to be released for several weeks. Two law enforcement sources told NBC News there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play.