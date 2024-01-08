'Suits' stars reunite at Golden Globes — 'Don’t forget about us'

It was two of a kind at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Make that four of a kind, when a quartet of stars from "Suits" turned up for the ceremony.

Show stars Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams reunited to present the award for best television series (drama) during the show.

"I hear we are here to present best TV series drama," Adams said.

Gabriel Macht (left) and Patrick J. Adams (right) in "Suits." Shane Mahood / NBC

"And there is nothing more dramatic or anxiety inducing than waiting all night to hear that your category is finally arrived," Macht added.

"Yes, yes. That's true. It's hard to imagine having to wait so long to see your show get that kind of recognition," Adams then followed, generating laughter as he alluded to the streaming success "Suits" had in 2023.

A few seconds later, the "Suits" reunion got even bigger, as fellow co-stars Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty walked onto the stage to join Adams and Macht.

Gina Torres also represented "Suits" at the Golden Globe Awards. Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

"Don't forget about us," said Rafferty, as the audience cheered.

"Sorry, not sorry to interrupt," she continued before they announced the nominees.

"Suits" ran for nine seasons between 2011 and 2019 and spawned a short-lived spinoff, "Pearson."

Sarah Rafferty also lent some "Suits" star power at the Golden Globe Awards. Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The USA series enjoyed a resurgence when it began streaming on Netflix and Peacock last year.

On the red carpet prior to the ceremony, Torres tamped down the idea that their former co-star (and current royal) Meghan Markle would be on hand when discussing how many stars from the show are on a text thread.

“We don’t have her number,” she told Variety's Marc Malkin. “We just don’t, so she’ll see. She’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”