Eamonn Walker exiting ‘Chicago Fire’ as series regular

“Chicago Fire” star Eamonn Walker is taking a step back from the show.

On May 7, Deadline reported that the British actor will not be a series regular, portraying Wallace Boden, when “Chicago Fire” returns for its 13th season later this year.

Boden has been a main character on the show since it premiered in 2012. He was first introduced to audiences as the battalion chief of Firehouse 51. He became deputy district chief in Season 10 and has held that title for the past two seasons.

“Chicago Fire” fans won’t have to say goodbye to Wallace for good when the Season 12 finale airs on May 22. Deadline reports that the character is not being killed off and will likely return in future episodes in a recurring role.

Boden’s departure seemed to be foreshadowed in the Season 12 premiere, which aired in January.

“Nothing stays the same forever. Change is inevitable. People will come and go from this firehouse and from our lives. There will be welcome backs, there will be hellos, and there will be goodbyes. Anyone who’s been a part of 51 will always be a part of 51, and that is something you can hold on to, no matter what else is changing around us,” he told his crew.

In the episodes leading up to the finale, Boden has been on a leave of absence. He decided in Episode Nine that he needed to take some time to care for his stepson, James.

Boden will share an update with the crew, and viewers, in the finale, titled “Never Say Goodbye.” The logline for the episode reads, “Boden makes a decision that impacts the race for deputy commissioner. A tense call brings up painful memories for Carver and Damon. Mouch struggles to adjust to the new Truck,” according to Deadline.

Walker has played the Firehouse 51 boss for almost 250 episodes, according to IMDb. He is one of many “One Chicago”– “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” — stars who have exited or taken a break from the NBC shows in recent years.

“Chicago Fire” co-star Taylor Kinney returned in January after a nearly yearlong absence from the series. Jesse Spencer, another original cast member, left in 2021 but has since made guest appearances. “Chicago P.D.” star Tracy Spiridakos will say goodbye in the upcoming Season 11 finale. Fellow “Chicago P.D.” cast member Jesse Lee Soffer previously left in Season 10.

In March, NBC renewed “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D.” for the 2024-25 season.