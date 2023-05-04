'Chicago Fire' to bring back Jesse Spencer for finale, Taylor Kinney will not return this season

While Matt Casey fans will be happy, Kelly Severide supporters, not so much. During the May 24 Season 11 finale of “Chicago Fire,” Jesse Spencer will return to make a guest appearance. Taylor Kinney, who last appeared during the Feb. 22 episode and stepped away to deal with a personal matter, will not return.

Spencer exited Dick Wolf’s firefighter procedural in 2021 after 200 episodes. He has made multiple appearances since his departure, including during Severide’s wedding on the Season 10 finale. He came back again earlier this season, starring in the April 5 episode, “Danger Is All Around.” At the time, his storyline was left open, hinting that Casey could return to Chicago. The character originally moved to Oregon to take care of a late friend’s children and made a three-year commitment to a new job.

Kinney, for his part, has also starred on the procedural since its debut. In January, Variety confirmed that the actor, who has appeared on all of the spinoffs, including “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” and the short-lived “Chicago Justice,” was taking a leave of absence.

His character, who married Stella (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) at the end of last season, was written off the show during the March 1 episode as he had the chance to enroll in “the best arson investigation training program in the world.”

The drama has been renewed at NBC for a Season 12. Creator and showrunner Derek Haas is walking away after the current season and no replacement has yet been named.

“Chicago Fire,” produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment, airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. It streams the next day on Peacock.