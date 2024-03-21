'Chicago' series and 2 'L&O' shows renewed, but 'Organized Crime' is 'still in discussion'

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

NBC has renewed five of its most popular TV dramas, but the fate of one notable show is still hanging in the balance.

“Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” both got the green light for the 2024-25 season, as did “Chicago Med,” “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago P.D," the network announced in a press release March 21.

The status of “Law & Order: Organized Crime” is "still in discussion," the release noted.

Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler in a "Law & Order" universe crossover episode. NBC

"Law & Order: Organized Crime" stars Christopher Meloni as Detective Elliot Stabler, a former member of the NYPD's Special Victims Unit who's now tasked with battling organized crime in the city after a decade off the job. The series is currently in its fourth season.

The "Chicago" and "L&O" series' renewals should come as no surprise to dedicated viewers.

All three "Chicago" series rank among the top 10 prime-time entertainment shows this season among total viewers, the network said in its release. "Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.” are the top three Wednesday shows this season in total viewers.

"Chicago Fire" stars Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney. Adrian S Burrows Sr. / NBC

Meanwhile, the 25th season of “Law & Order: SVU” is Thursday’s No. 1 entertainment show among viewers aged 18-49, NBC noted. The original “L&O” and “Organized Crime” also air on Thursdays.

The aforementioned shows are produced by Universal Television in association with Dick Wolf's production company, Wolf Entertainment.

The announcement about the five shows’ renewals comes just days after new “Law & Order” cast member Tony Goldwyn said he’d love to share screen time with “SVU” star Mariska Hargitay or Meloni.

Goldwyn, who played President Fitzgerald Grant on the ABC political thriller “Scandal,” made his debut as District Attorney Nicholas Baxter on the March 14 episode of “L&O.”

Goldwyn, 63, revealed that he was game for one of the “L&O” universe’s famous crossovers during an interview with TODAY.com published earlier this week.

“I think it would be really interesting to have a scene with Mariska — that would be really cool,” said Goldwyn. “Yeah, or Chris. I mean, at the end of the day, they all work for me.”