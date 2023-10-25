‘Chicago P.D.’ star Tracy Spiridakos set to leave the series after upcoming season

“Chicago P.D.” fans will have to say goodbye to another member of the Intelligence Unit very soon.

Tracy Spiridakos, who plays fan-favorite Hailey Upton, will exit the series after its upcoming 11th season, Variety reported Oct. 24.

According to the publication, it is unknown how long Spiridakos will be featured in the new season before she is written off the show.

TODAY.com has reached out to NBC for comment.

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton in "Chicago P.D." Lori Allen / Getty Images

The actor portrayed a homicide detective who stepped in to fill a role on the team in Season Four when Sophia Bush’s character departed the crime drama in 2017. Spiridakos was initially a recurring character before she became a series regular in Season Five.

Heading into Season 11, which does not have a release date due to the recently concluded writers strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Spiridakos has appeared in 127 episodes of “Chicago P.D.,” per Variety.

Her departure from the NBC show comes after another beloved cast member, Jesse Lee Soffer, announced in August 2022 that Season 10 would be his last. He had been a main cast member since the show premiered in 2014.

Soffer’s character, Det. Jay Halstead, was married to Hailey. In his final episode, which aired Oct. 5, 2022, he told his wife he was traveling to Bolivia to join an Army group and track cartel forces. She later learned that he extended his trip and did not plan to come home anytime soon.

However, Hailey and Jay didn’t break up and Soffer said he was open to returning to “Chicago P.D.” when speaking to Variety about his exit earlier this year.

He told the publication he simply wanted to leave the show because he was “ready for more.”

Soffer further explained, “Eventually, you know the character so well, there’s not much that can shift or transform.”

The 39-year-old actor said it was a difficult decision and that he appreciated fans of the show. He also said he would “never say never” to making another appearance on “Chicago P.D.”

“I feel so bad for the fans that are like, ‘Is he going to come back?’ ‘What’s he going to do?’ ‘What’s going on with him and Hailey?’” he said.

Soffer continued, “I like to think — and I hope the fans think this too — that he’s just in another country right now, doing what he does best and making the world a safer place. In a family, sometimes somebody moves away or goes to college somewhere else. I still love it. I still love the fans. And I still love Halstead. Halstead’s always going to be in my blood. That’s never going to change.”

Now that Spiridakos is leaving as well, fans might have to wait longer to see the couple reunite.

Off camera, the two have remained friends. In February, Soffer posted behind-the-scenes photos from the “Chicago P.D.” set to wish Spiridakos a happy birthday on Instagram.

“A huge happy birthday to this lady! Isn’t she the best?!” he wrote in the caption.

She paid tribute to him on his birthday in April by posting a funny picture from the show. “Happy birthday @jesseleesoffer. Thank you for always posing so nicely in the photos I take. Also, for being hilarious. Have the best day!”

They also shared photos in August of them holding SAG-AFTRA signs together on the picket lines.