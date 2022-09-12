Drew Barrymore tearfully reunites with ex Justin Long, recounts chaos of their time together

Drew Barrymore gets a blast from her past on the third season premiere of her talk show Sept. 12.

Justin Long, who dated the actor on and off from 2007 until 2010, visited “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where the pair reunited and discussed their romance.

“I feel like we’ve been through so much together, too,” Barrymore said while crying in a preview clip released by the show. “I felt like when we used to talk and FaceTime, I was always like, you know, ‘I’ve really grown up, Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”

“You were the best,” Long replied.

“We had so much fun,” Barrymore said. “But we were more hedonistic, more immature. We would get together. We would break up. There was chaos. It was hella fun.”

“Fun chaos,” Long said. “Most hedonism is fun.”

Barrymore, 47, and Long, 44, co-starred in “He’s Just Not That Into You” in 2009, as well as 2010’s “Going the Distance.” Their romance sparked more than a few jokes, with people poking fun at Barrymore dating the geeky guy from the popular and omnipresent Mac commercials that aired in the first decade of the millennium.

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long in 2009. Kevin Mazur / WireImage

Long is now dating Kate Bosworth, while Barrymore married Will Kopelman in 2012. They share two children and divorced in 2016.

A few months ago, Barrymore heaped praise on Long while speaking with comedian Mike Birbiglia when he stopped by her show.

“I was very much in love with Justin. You know why? ‘Cause he is funny. The sharpest wit,” she told Birbiglia. “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons ... but the comedy is definitely (one).”

“He is one of the sharpest, wittiest (people). He’s brilliant, and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter.”

Sitting down with Long did not mark the first time Barrymore has reconnected with an old flame on her show. In 2020, she and ex-husband Tom Green, whom she divorced in 2002 after marrying in 2001, chatted shortly after she launched her show. It was the first time they'd spoken in about 15 years.

“When you say 20 years (since the marriage), sometimes it’s the blink of an eye and sometimes you’re like, ‘Oh, my God. We’ve lived so much in these last 20 years,’” Barrymore told him.

“You’ve had a whole life and I’ve had a whole life, and it’s just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it. It thrills me to no end. And I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will.”