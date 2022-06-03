Kate Bosworth celebrates boyfriend Justin Long's birthday with heartfelt message

Kate Bosworth is declaring her love for Justin Long on his 44th birthday.

On Thursday, Bosworth, 39, uploaded a series of photos to her Instagram that showed a few of the cute moments the couple have shared together since they started dating.

The pair shared a smooch in the first picture. In other snaps, they embraced on a beach and sat together on a bed covered with red rose petals.

“You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known,” she began in the sweet tribute. “And years later you met a girl who’s life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love.”

The “Blue Crush” actor shared that she has rediscovered a “glow” she lost long ago. She told Long she “is so grateful *more than you’ll ever know.”

“Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts,” she concluded. “Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met.”

In the comments, Long jokingly replied, “Fine! I’ll start following you!”

He added, “Loving you is easily the best gift I’ve ever received (I’m going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;).”

Bosworth playfully responded, “I only wish you were funny, that’s the ONLY thing you lack!!!”

On her Instagram story, she continued to gush about her boyfriend.

“Happy Birthday to this bright light,” she wrote beside an adorable snap of the “He’s Just Not That Into You” actor holding a cat. “You are so full of goodness, the world is better because of you.”

She also shared photos of them having dinner and riding in the car together.

The couple first hinted at their relationship on Instagram last month when Long uploaded a picture of the two of them sharing a pint of Guinness. His post also included silly photos of them showing off their matching beer mustaches.

Long simply put a green heart emoji and an Irish flag as the caption.

Seemingly confirming their relationship, Bosworth commented, “I’m the luckiest.”

Last week, she uploaded pictures of her attending a wedding with her beau by her side.

Long first made an appearance on Bosworth’s Instagram in May 2021 after they finished filming a movie together.

At the time, she wrote, “Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. f—. rad human being.”

Bosworth was previously married to “Big Sur” director Michael Polish. The two officially divorced in 2021.