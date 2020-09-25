Watch Drew Barrymore reunite with ex-husband Tom Green for 1st time in 15 years

Drew Barrymore is not taking the easy shots when it comes to guests on her new talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show." On Friday, her guest was comedian Tom Green — whom she was married to for a little over a year.

In addition, they hadn't spoken to one another in about 15 years.

"When you say 20 years (since the marriage), sometimes it's the blink of an eye and sometimes you're like, 'Oh, my God. We've lived so much in these last 20 years,'" said Barrymore, who got emotional during the chat and visibly choked up. "You've had a whole life and I've had a whole life, and it's just really nice to come together and check in and talk about it. It thrills me to no end. And I think the world of you and I celebrate you and I always have and I always will."

"I couldn't be more excited about your new show," he told her. "It's nice to see you every day on here, just bringing this burst of happiness and energy and optimism to the world right now."

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green at the "Charlie's Angels" London premiere in 2000 Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

The pair began dating in 1999 and worked on "Charlie's Angels" (2000) together; she also appeared in his directorial debut film, "Freddy Got Fingered," in 2001.

They had a whirlwind romance that led to a July 2000 engagement and a private wedding in Malibu the following July. She was with him as he became a star thanks to MTV's "The Tom Green Show," then stayed by his side as he battled testicular cancer in 2000. Green filed for divorce in December 2001; it was finalized in 2002.

At the time, People magazine reported Green saying, "Drew is a wonderful woman. I love her very much. I wish our marriage could have worked out. I wish her much happiness."

It was the only marriage (so far) for Green. It was Barrymore's second; she later married Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016. In July 2018 she said she'd sworn off dating apps (she shared her unlucky experience with a dating app earlier this week), and in September she revealed that she'll "never get married again ... with a capital N-E-V-E-R."

Barrymore, 45, recalled feeling "safety and contentedness" while she was in her relationship with Green, 49.

"We hit it off right away," he recalled about their connecting during "Charlie's Angels," and said one of their first dates had involved releasing lobsters back into the ocean. She said he got her into her whole "Annie Hall phase" of taking photographs, and they spoke about their love for pets and a house fire they survived in 2001.

Ahead of Friday's reunion interview, Barrymore told "Entertainment Tonight" that the relationship was a "whirlwind" that "wasn't sustainable."

Why haven't they reconnected before now? "I guess that goes back to the 'timing is everything' sign I have in my entryway," she told "ET." "Maybe it's a full circle thing... I think for Tom and I, we're like, 'Wow, there's been a lot of growth and life lived on both sides of our universes in these last 20 years.'"