Tamara Braun is saying goodbye to “Days of Our Lives.”

The 51-year-old actor reflected on her time on the soap opera as Ava Vitali as she announced on Instagram that she would be leaving the show. Braun posted a video collage filled with behind-the-scenes moments with the "Days of Our Lives" cast and crew.

“Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote on Dec. 20. “Thought I’d share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years.”

She added that the video “starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh Covid!!”

“Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me. I will miss you all!! Wait, I’ll still be here, you can find me on IG!! 😉 Much love,” she wrote, concluding her message with a number of hashtags including, #farewell, #bekind, #solong, #adios and #byebye.

Braun portrayed Ava on and off since 2008. She also played Nicole Walker's (Arianne Zucker) sister, Taylor Walker in 2011.

During her time on “Days of Our Lives,” the actor won a Daytime Emmy in the outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2009. She also received a nomination in 2021.

Tamara Braun as Taylor Walker. Chris Haston / NBC

Braun has been a soap opera staple. She was Reese Williams in “All My Children” and portrayed characters Carly and Dr. Kim Nero in “General Hospital.”

Fans on social media shared their well wishes for Braun on her next chapter.

“We will miss you Tamara. Thank you for all your hard work and dedication on Days. You are a top notch actress and your fans wish you all the best in your future endeavours. Keep shining pretty lady! You did the Mafia Princess proud,” Twitter user @katm20105 wrote.

“My favorite Ava was when she was the villain for Steve and Kayla. Good luck @TamaraBraun,” another person tweeted.

Another person tweeted, "I’ve gone through all of my Internet accts & changed all of the banner pix to one I call 'TB smirk'. This is my way of saying buh-bye to a goddess Tamara Braun. Oh, here, I’ll use the pic here."

“To the amazingly talented @TamaraBraun,” user @GinnyThurber3 began. “I will so miss seeing you on #Days you were and will forever remain my favorite good/villainous character... were can we find you next cause I’ll be waiting and watching... love you #ava”

@jamiemorgan5984 also wrote, “And y’all wonder why I am such a fan of Tamara Braun. She is awesome.”

There's been a handful of changes on "Days With Our Lives." After more than five decades on NBC, the long-standing daytime drama moved over to Peacock. On Sept. 12., the one-hour daily episodes began streaming exclusively on the streaming platform.

John Aniston, who portrayed Victor Kiriakis, died on Nov. 11 at the age of 89. Today.com confirmed that same month that the late actor’s final appearance on the show will stream Dec. 26.

Additionally, Steve Burton is returning to “Days of Our Lives” following his “General Hospital” departure. TODAY.com confirmed in November that the 52-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as Harris Michaels, a character he debuted in 1988. Burton’s episodes will start airing in early 2023.