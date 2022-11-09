Steve Burton is returning to ‘Days of Our Lives’ following ‘General Hospital’ departure

Steve Burton is heading back to daytime TV.

The actor, who previously starred on "General Hospital," is returning to "Days of Our Lives," the soap opera where he first got his big break.

The 52-year-old will reprise the role of Harris Michaels, a character he debuted in 1988, TODAY can confirm.

The daytime drama, which previously aired on NBC for almost 60 years, moved to Peacock earlier this year, and airs episodes on the streaming service every weekday. Peacock also debuted a spinoff series titled “Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem” in September 2021.

According to a press release, Burton's episodes of “Days of Our Lives” will start airing in early 2023. The actor will have a “thrilling new storyline” and will appear onscreen with several longstanding cast members, including Deidre Hall, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans and Drake Hogestyn.

That’s all Peacock is sharing for the moment, but the streaming service did hint at lots of “mystery, high-stakes adventure and romance” in the months ahead as Burton returns to the show.

Per Peacock, Burton has already been appearing as Harris Michaels in a few episodes of the the soap opera’s spinoff series, “Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem.”

Previously, the actor starred on "General Hospital" as Jason Morgan off and on for nearly 30 years. In November 2021, the actor announced that the show let him go after he opted out of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied. Which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this,” he said in a video update to his fans at the time.

In his video, Burton addressed the possibility of returning to the show one day.

“Maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honor,” he said. “And if not I’m going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful."