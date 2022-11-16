Peacock reveals details on late John Aniston’s final ‘Days of Our Lives’ episode

Peacock has revealed some of the details about the final episode “Days of Our Lives” fans will see John Aniston appear in following his death on Nov. 11 at the age of 89.

In a statement sent to TODAY on Tuesday, Nov. 15, executive producer Ken Corday confirmed that Aniston’s final appearance as Victor Kiriakis will stream on Dec. 26.

Corday also shared that the long-running soap opera is planning a tribute for the late actor's final episode.

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of one of our own — our beloved and legendary cast member and dear friend, John Aniston,” Corday began in the statement. “It is truly unimaginable to think he won’t be stepping foot on our set again, but it’s comforting to all of us to know that he is at rest and no longer in pain. John was one of the best — kind, smart, witty and incredibly talented.”

The executive producer then referenced Aniston being presented with a lifetime achievement award at the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in June.

He said it was “enormously fitting” Aniston was recognized with the honor.

“There is no question that all of us at Days will be mourning this great and profound loss. John was an icon, but even more so, he was a pillar of strength and unity for our Days of our Lives community,” Corday continued.

He concluded, “He, along with our ‘Victor Kiriakis,’ will forever be in our hearts. Our love and support goes out to his family and all those who knew him.”

Aniston was first introduced to viewers as Victor Kiriakis in 1985. He continued to play the charming, cunning and intimidating crime boss for 37 years until his death. His most recent episode aired the day he died on Peacock, the new home of “Days of Our Lives” since Sept. 12.

John Aniston as Victor Kiriakis on "Days of Our Lives." Paul Drinkwater / NBCU

In June, Jennifer Aniston presented her father with his lifetime achievement award at the Daytime Emmys. She gave a speech and said the moment was “truly special.”

“It’s an opportunity to not only pay tribute to a true icon in the daytime television world, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifelong achievement of a great and well respected actor who also happens to be my dad,” she said in a pre-recorded segment. “John Aniston has been working in television consistently for over half a century.”

Speaking about his portrayal as Victor Kiriakis, she added, “For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships, and thrilled millions of fans around the world. His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement.”

The former “Friends” star announced her father’s death in a touching Instagram post on Monday, Nov. 14.

"The Morning Show" actor uploaded a slideshow that included childhood photos of her dad holding her and more recent pictures of the two of them together.

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston,” she wrote in the caption. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.”

The 53-year-old said that now the number 11 will always be significant to her.

“I’ll love you till the end of time,” she told her father at the end of the tribute. “Don’t forget to visit.”