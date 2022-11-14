Jennifer Aniston revealed her father, John Anthony, has died. He was 89.

In a moving social post on Instagram Monday, November 14, The “Morning Show” star, 53, shared the news with a carousel of photos.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston," Aniston began the caption alongside two throwback photos and more recent snaps.

She continued,“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time."

Aniston ended the tribute with a hopeful message directly to her dad.

"Don't forget to come visit," she wrote alongside a series of emojis including a heart and smile face.

Within an hour of sharing, the post received more than 750,000 likes and support for Aniston flooded the comment section.

"Sending big love," Naomi Watts commented alongside prayer and heart emojis.

Amy Sedaris wrote, "Awwwwww so sorry. I’ll light a candle. We love our fathers."

Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux commented a single heart emoji.

Earlier this month, in a cover interview with “Allure," Aniston opened up about the divorce between her parents, actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston.

“I forgave my mom,” said Aniston, who was estranged from her mother for several years. “I forgave my father. I’ve forgiven my family."

