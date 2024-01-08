Inside Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding: All the details

When Christine Brown revealed that she had found love again following her divorce from Kody Brown, fans of the reality star rejoiced.

Just three months after she tied the knot with her new husband, David Woolley, a business owner from Utah, Christine's big day is being televised in a new "Sister Wives" wedding special.

Here's everything you need to know about the exciting event.

Where and when did Christine and David get married?

Christine Brown and David Woolley on their wedding day. Dani Sork Photo/TLC

The bride and groom said "I do" on Oct. 7, 2023 in Moab, Utah in front of family and friends.

Who was on the guest list?

Christine Brown's family photo from her wedding. Dani Sork Photo/TLC

The happy couple was surrounded by lots of love on their big day and invited many members of their extended families, including the following people:

Christine's children, father, two mothers, and siblings

Members of David's family, including his children and two of his sisters who live a polygamous lifestyle

Janelle Brown and her children

Leon Brown, Meri Brown's child

Some members of Kody's family, including his sister

The bride was thrilled to have her mom on hand, especially since she wasn't present for her first wedding.

"In my first marriage with Kody, we had a religious ceremony, and the only people that can go to those are members of the church. And my mom wasn't (a member). Yeah, I'm glad that she's gonna be a part of this time though," Christine said in a confessional interview during the wedding special.

Kody, Robyn and Meri Brown may not have made the guest list, but they sent their well wishes to the happy couple during the "Sister Wives" wedding special.

“I’m really happy for (Christine). I know that she’s really just been wanting to find some peace and some happiness for a really long time so I’m really glad that she’s found it,” Meri said.

Kody also sent his ex-wife his best wishes before her special day.

“I hope Christine gets her great day with her wedding. So if she’s doing something really wonderful, spectacular and beautiful and David’s digging on her, good for them,” he said.

What did the couple do for their bachelor and bachelorette parties?

Christine Brown and David Woolley kiss at the altar. Dani Sork Photo/TLC

Before they said "I do," David and Christine celebrated their nuptials with their closest loved ones. On the morning of her wedding rehearsal, Christine invited her gal pals over for some pampering. The bride's daughters, David's daughters, Janelle, and other loved ones got facials and Christine also got a hair and makeup trial for her wedding.

Meanwhile, David had a bachelor party and hung out with his closest guy friends.

Later in the day, the couple had a rehearsal with their families and the bride's daughter, Aspyn Thompson, helped wrangle the troops to practice for the ceremony. Afterwards, the group floated down the Colorado River on a boat cruise.

Did the bride incorporate any special details into her big day?

The glowing bride. Dani Sork Photo/TLC

Many brides add something old, new, borrowed and blue into their wedding day and three of Christine's daughters — Mykelti, Aspyn and Ysabel — helped make sure she kept up with some of that tradition.

Aspyn lent her mom the earrings she wore to her own wedding as her "something borrowed" and also gifted her mom a new bracelet with a charm that had her and David's initials and their wedding date on it.

Mykelti also lent her mom the knives she used to cut her cake at her own wedding.

Meanwhile, Ysabel attached pennies to her mom's wedding shoes to keep up with a German tradition that signifies prosperity in marriage.

Christine was touched by her daughters' thoughtfulness.

"I knew my girls were excited about me getting married, and they're excited for David. I didn't expect them to be this excited," she said during a confessional interview.

Who was in Christine's bridal party?

Christine Brown and Janelle Brown. Dani Sork Photo/TLC

Christine and David opted out of having a traditional wedding party for a special reason.

“David and I decided that we didn’t want to have any titles for maid of honor or best man, you know, anything like that," the bride explained in her wedding special. "What David and I wanted was to be the only ones at the altar with the officiant. We just wanted us on the stage."

The "Sister Wives" star then elaborated on their decision-making process.

"Look, I shared a marriage for a lot of years, OK? I did not want to share that stage with anybody but him," she said.

However, the newlyweds did include several members of their family in the wedding, including the following:

Christine's youngest daughter, Truely Brown, who walked the couple's rings down the aisle

Christine's son Paedon Brown, who walked the bride partially down the aisle and handed her off to her father

David's son-in-law Corbin, who officiated the wedding

"The bride was particularly touched to have her dad involved in the wedding.

"It was very important for me to have my dad be part of the ceremony because he was there at my first marriage with Kody. He was one of the few people in the room," she said. "My dad's sick. He's been sick for about 15 years. He has good days and bad days. And just in case he has a bad day, we're just gonna keep it really simple."