EXCLUSIVE: 'Sister Wives' star Christine's daughters get real about their mom's new husband

Do Christine Brown's five daughters approve of her new husband, David Woolley? They share their honest opinions of the love match in a new wedding special, and TODAY.com has an exclusive first look at the moment.

The clip begins with four of Christine's six children reflecting on their mother's nuptials on the eve of her wedding.

"We are very excited for mom's wedding. Well, I'm excited, I don't know, are you excited?" Aspyn Brown Thompson says, turning toward her sister, Ysabel Brown.

“I’m excited. Are you excited?” she replies and the camera pans to Christine’s youngest daughter, Truely Brown, who nods her head.

Aspyn then asks Truely if she's ready for her mom to get married the next day.

"Well, I already live with both of them. They live in the same house. I refer to David and her as husband and wife already and she's like, 'We're not married yet.' And I'm like, 'You live in the same house,'" Truely replies.

Christine's daughter Mykelti Padron is close to her father Kody Brown. Ysabel asks her if having a new father figure will be an "adjustment."

"Not even a little adjustment. I've already accepted him as our stepfather," she replies.

The scene shifts to a confessional with the glowing bride-to-be, who recalls how she had previously asked Truely if she was nervous to move in with David.

"And she goes, 'A little bit.' And I said, 'So am I.' She goes, 'OK then, a lot.' And I said, 'OK,'" Christine explains.

The mother of six says she made it clear to her youngest daughter that David has no intentions of interfering with her father-daughter relationship with Kody.

"I said, 'You know, he's not going to replace your dad. No one's going to replace your dad ever. And that's not what David wants to do,'" she says. "And I said, 'It's super weird having a guy live with us full time, isn't it?' She goes, 'Yeah, it's never happened to me before.' And I said, 'It's never happened to me before, either.'"

The clip shifts to Christine's daughters once again and Ysabel explains why she's so happy that her mother has found David.

"He's obsessed with her and so it's nice to see that. And he should be. She's awesome," she says.

Aspyn agrees with her sister's statement.

"Yeah, mom should have somebody who's obsessed with her. I think that's important. You can see that they really love each other and he takes good care of her," she says.

At this point, Mykelti asks Christine if she's the "most fun" out of her five daughters. The proud mom agrees that her daughter is a "constant party" but applauds her for another one of her character traits.

"What I say about you most is you know what needs to happen in a room and you do whatever is necessary or whatever you deem is necessary to take care of the room. (David's daughter Raegan is) the exact same way," she says.

Raegan, who's standing in the room, then addresses Mykelti and says, "I get compared to you too and I like it."

In a confessional, Raegan comments on her father's new marriage.

"It was very interesting to have my dad fall in love with someone like Christine. They both have very strong personalities and they both are leaders (and) they take charge. Yeah, (they're) pretty bossy," she says.

Back in the pre-wedding get together, Mykelti asks her mom if she's getting cold feet ahead of her big day.

"No, I'm never going to get cold feet. I'm marrying the love of my life," she says.