Which of Christine Brown's former sister wives went to her wedding?

Christine Brown was surrounded by friends and family, including one of her former sister wives, as she married David Woolley over the weekend.

The newlyweds tied the knot in Moab, Utah on Oct. 7 and the bride's close pal Janelle Brown was on hand for the festivities.

In a new photo from the wedding, the "Sister Wives" stars stand side by side and pose for a photo in front of a woodsy backdrop. The bride looked radiant in a white lacy gown with a plunging neckline, while her bestie looked equally stunning in a soft pink floor-length V-neck gown with fluttery sleeves and a tied waist.

Janelle and Christine Brown: Still besties after all these years. Dani Sork Photo/TLC

The photo comes a day after Janelle Brown posted a photo on Instagram of the sunset in Moab, Utah, where Christine Brown's wedding took place.

The two friends were formerly sister wives while they were part of a plural marriage to Kody Brown with two other women, Meri and Robyn Brown.

Robyn and Meri Brown do not appear to have attended the wedding. In Season 17 of "Sister Wives," Christine Brown told Robyn and Meri Brown she she needed "space.” Christine, in December 2022, told TODAY.com she remained distant from them.

“I just want people in my life that are safe and people that I trust. So that’s what I’m going to do: Surround myself with people that I trust, and that I know trust me,” she said.

In 2021, Christine and Kody Brown split and Janelle Brown is currently separated from the father of 18. In January 2023, Kody and Meri Brown announced their decision to "permanently terminate" their marriage.

Since leaving Kody Brown, Christine Brown has been open about her close friendship with Janelle Brown. The two reunited over the summer for a fun off-roading adventure. When Christine Brown got engaged to Woolley in April, her pal commented, "Hurray!!!" on the post.

TLC shared photos of Christine Brown's big day on Oct. 10, including one where she and Woolley pose with 12 of the 18 children from her plural family. She and Kody Brown have six children together, as do Janelle and Kody Brown.

Christine Brown and David Woolley pose with their family. Dani Sork Photo/TLC

Christine Brown reflected on her wedding day on Instagram over the weekend, writing, "I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend. @david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love. It was an incredible experience with our family and friends."

In another post, the newlywed called her husband "my king" and "my soulmate" and said she was "so overwhelmed with gratitude."

Woolley reciprocated the gesture and called his new wife his "unicorn" and "so beautiful, inside and out!"

The newlyweds first met on a dating app and announced that she was in a new relationship in February 2023. After introducing Woolley to her fans days later, Christine Brown revealed that they were engaged two months later.