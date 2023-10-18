Here’s what Christina Aguilera has to say about Britney Spears’ memoir

Christina Aguilera is sharing her feelings on Britney Spears' new memoir — kind of.

On Oct. 16, the 42-year-old singer caught up with “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and shared that, like the rest of us, she's aware of Spears' upcoming memoir, “The Woman in Me.” However, it seems Aguilera won't necessarily be rushing to see if her name is included.

Jimmy Kimmel brought up the book during his conversation with Aguilera.

“Do you think you will be in it?” Kimmel asked during the interview. “Has she called you and said, ‘Hey, heads-up?’”

“Dude, I don’t know,” Aguilera said.

“Are you hoping that you’re in it?” Kimmel asked, causing Aguilera to laugh.

“Am I hoping? I mean, I’m hoping that, you know, everything is all good with her,” Aguilera replied before noting that she thinks the future should be “celebrated.”

Still, Kimmel pressed on, wondering what outcome Aguilera would prefer — being in it or not being in it.

“Because I would like to be in it,” he quipped. “Though I feel like I’m not going to.”

“You know what? I’d rather it be you than me, so ...” she replied as the audience laughed.

Aguilera and Spears share a connection, both as pop princesses in the late ‘90s and early aughts, and as former Disney Mouseketeers. Read on for more on their history and what Spears has said about Aguilera in her memoir.

1993 — Aguilera and Spears appear on ‘The All-New Mickey Mouse Club’

Aguilera and Spears found fame as Mouseketeers, along with a few other recognizable faces. Everett Collection

Long before they were performing before concert audiences, Aguilera and Spears were Mouseketeers.

Spears reflects on being cast in “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” alongside Aguilera and ex-flame Justin Timberlake in her memoir. According to passages from her memoir obtained by People ahead of its Oct. 24 release, the singer recalls her experience on the show.

“Being in the show was boot camp for the entertainment industry: extensive dance rehearsals, singing lessons, acting classes, time in the recording studio, and school in between,” she wrote. “The Mouseketeers quickly split into our own cliques, divided by the dressing rooms that we shared: Christina Aguilera and I were the younger kids, and we shared a dressing room. We looked up to the older kids — Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, and Tony Lucca, who I thought was so handsome. And I quickly connected with a boy named Justin Timberlake.”

2000 — MTV Video Music Awards

Spears and Aguilera at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty Images

As their fame grew, tabloids had begun to pit the two female powerhouses against each other.

Still, Spears and Aguilera seemingly put rumors of a feud to rest when they appeared at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards and introduced Whitney Houston. During the show, they also performed their hit songs, with Spears shocking audiences with her rendition of “Oops!...I Did It Again” and Aguilera singing “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You).”

In a 2006 Newsweek interview Aguilera denied a feud between the two, saying, “We were like best friends, but the media saw a navel and blond hair and had to create some drama.”

2003 — MTV Video Music Awards

Spears, Madonna and Aguilera created a memorable moment at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Kane / WireImage file

Spears and Aguilera stunned when they performed alongside Madonna and Missy Elliott at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

As if their performances of “Like a Virgin” and “Hollywood” hadn’t been enough to wow fans, Spears and Aguilera each took part in a liplock with Madonna, a move that thrilled viewers of the live show.

2021 — Aguilera expresses support for Spears amid conservatorship case

Months before Spears’ 13-year conservatorship officially ended, Aguilera expressed her support for Spears in a post shared to X, the platform then known as Twitter.

The post featured a throwback photo of the two stars in the earlier years.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera wrote in her tweet. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

2021 — Spears slams Aguilera for 'refusing to speak'

In November 2021, Aguilera was on the red carpet at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammys when The Associated Press asked her if she’d spoken to Spears after the latter's conservatorship had ended.

After seemingly deferring to her publicist, who intervened, Aguilera replied, “I can’t, but I’m happy for her.” She then continued down the press line.

Despite Aguilera’s prior support via Twitter, Spears replied to the moment by posting it to her Instagram story.

Sharing video of the moment, the singer wrote, “I LOVE AND ADORE EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED ME…BUT REFUSING TO SPEAK WHEN YOU KNOW THE TRUTH, IS EQUIVALENT TO A LIE !!!!. 13 YEARS BEING IN A CORRUPT ABUSIVE SYSTEM YET WHY IS IT SUCH A HARD TOPIC FOR PEOPLE TO TALK ABOUT ??? I’M THE ONE WHO WENT THROUGH IT !!!! ALL THE SUPPORTERS WHO SPOKE UP AND SUPPORTED ME THANK YOU…YES I DO MATTER !!!!!”

2022 — Aguilera again shares support for Spears

In January 2022, Aguilera spoke to Enrique Santos on his morning show, reflecting on her time as a Mouseketeer. During the interview, Santos asked if Aguilera had connected with her fellow singer.

“I mean I would love to, I would always be open to that,” Aguilera said at the time. “It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I’d never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I’m so happy, I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I’ve said before actually and stated that I couldn’t be happier for her.”