Christina Aguilera shares support for Britney Spears: ‘Couldn’t be happier for her’

Christina Aguilera is continuing to vocalize her support for Britney Spears.

On Friday, January 21, Aguilera appeared on Enrique Santos’ morning show to discuss her return to Spanish music following the release of her song “Santo” with Ozuna.

To conclude their interview, Santos took a moment to reflect on the singer’s time in the “Mickey Mouse Club” back in the early 1990s and asked if she had spoken to or given any advice to fellow alum Britney Spears.

“I mean I would love to, I would always be open to that,” Aguilera said. “It’s a subject that I definitely want to be careful of because I’d never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for. But I’m so happy, I will just say what I do feel comfortable in saying, as I’ve said before actually and stated that I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Aguilera continued with a powerful statement in support of Spears, adding that “every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit.”

The 41-year-old recalled the early days of her career and what that time was like for female artists, including herself and Spears.

“Growing up in this business can be fricking crazy, so if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I,” she said. “So I will always be here to reach out to. I love being able to connect like that with other women … It's very important now, more than ever now, that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens and that we always feel unified.”

Months ago, Spears spoke out against Aguilera after a red carpet incident at the at the 22nd Annual Latin Grammys in November 2021.

Shortly after Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was officially ended in November 2021, Aguilera was asked about the singer during an interview with the Associated Press at the event. Aguilera looked to her publicist next to her, who said, “We’re not doing that tonight. I’m sorry. Thank you though. Bye!”

“I can’t, but I’m happy for her,” Aguilera said before she was escorted away from the interviewer.

Spears shared a clip of the interview on her Instagram story, along with a fiery response.

“I LOVE AND ADORE EVERYONE WHO SUPPORTED ME…BUT REFUSING TO SPEAK WHEN YOU KNOW THE TRUTH, IS EQUIVALENT TO A LIE !!!!,” she wrote on the post. “13 YEARS BEING IN A CORRUPT ABUSIVE SYSTEM YET WHY IS IT SUCH A HARD TOPIC FOR PEOPLE TO TALK ABOUT ??? I’M THE ONE WHO WENT THROUGH IT !!!! ALL THE SUPPORTERS WHO SPOKE UP AND SUPPORTED ME THANK YOU…YES I DO MATTER !!!!!”

Before the end of the conservatorship and prior to the events at the Latin Grammys, Aguilera spoke out in support of Spears following the singer's bombshell statement in court. Aguilera penned a touching message in a lengthy Twitter thread.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera wrote, alongside a throwback photo of the two stars. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

Aguilera referenced details from Spears’ testimony, including statements made against her father, James “Jamie” Spears, the conservatorship’s affect on her well-being, as well as the revelation that she had an IUD that her family would not let her remove in order to have another child.

The “Beautiful” singer wrote in part, “The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

“To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life,” she concluded her statement. “My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

Related: