'Bridgerton' star Simone Ashley confirms she'll be in season 3: ‘Just getting started’

Simone Ashley dropped some exciting news for “Kanthony” fans!

Ashley, who portrayed one of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) love interests Kate Sharma in season two of “Bridgerton,” revealed to Deadline that her character will be returning for season three of the hit show. The 27-year-old dropped the news last week on Tuesday, March 29 during a dinner celebrating South Asian culture hosted by Netflix.

“We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started,” she said. “We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season three. In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting.”

Ashley shared some hope for her character in the next season, adding, “I’d like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more in season three and kind of swim in that circle of love together. I think they both deserve it.”

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton. Liam Daniel / Netflix

Though the slow-burn relationship that took Kate and Anthony from enemies to lovers across the whole of season two (in addition to a complicated love triangle) was a fan favorite, Ashley can assure that viewers will love seeing the Viscountess settle in on her own as well.

“She’s in charge of the household now and she’s got big boots to put on,” she explained. "I think she can do it. I want to keep that softness and vulnerability to Kate, for sure, and she can share that with Anthony. I’m just excited for her to have a home and to have a family. I’m excited to see her grow. I think I’d like to see Kate being much braver and less headstrong and more heart strong.”

Deadline reported in April 2021 that nearly a year ahead of the debut of season two, “Bridgerton” was renewed for a third and fourth season. There’s no release date yet for the new season nor any official plot points shared yet, but using Julia Quinn’s novels as a guide, the next season could focus on Benedict Bridgerton, the second eldest in the family.

Though, last month, Shonda Rhimes told Entertainment Tonight that the show may not follow the exact same order as Quinn's novels, possibly leaving Colin Bridgerton as an option for the next season's focus as well.

“We’re not necessarily going in order, but we’re going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories,” she said.

In addition to future seasons of “Bridgerton,” fans of the Regency-era show are getting another treat: a spinoff series that will focus on “the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte.”

Last month, the cast for the series was revealed, which will include “Bridgerton” stars Golda Rosheuvel as the older Queen Charlotte, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury. Young Queen Charlotte will be portrayed by India Ria Amarteifio.

Additional stars include Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest as a younger version of King George, and Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury.