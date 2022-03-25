Season three of ‘Bridgerton’ is poised to surprise us

You don't need to subscribe to Lady Whistledown's gossip column to know that "Bridgerton" is far from over. With season two premiering on March 25, hit Netflix series based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels has already been renewed through season four.

Thanks to the blueprint Quinn's novels provide, it's possible to make an educated guess as to the plot of the forthcoming third season.

Like the books, each season of "Bridgerton" has followed the romance of one of the eight Bridgerton siblings. Aligning with the books' order, "Bridgerton's" first season focused on Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter; and the second season focused on Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest son.

Based on precedent, then, season three of "Bridgerton" will focus on Benedict (Luke Thompson). However, given comment from creator Shonda Rhimes and all the ways that the show has already diverged from the books, anything can happen.

Here's what we know so far about the confirmed third season of "Bridgerton," including the potential Benedict storyline — and other possibilities.

'Bridgerton' was renewed for season three in 2021

A year ahead of "Bridgerton" season two's premiere, fans of the romantic drama got a boost of good news: "Bridgerton" was guaranteed to return for two more seasons.

The news was announced by "Lady Whistledown," in a special announcement on Netflix's pages. “This author shall have to purchase more ink,” the note said.

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury (L) and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in episode 201 of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

With the second season dropping in March 2022, the third season of "Bridgerton" is likely some time away. While waiting for the season three premiere, try catching up on Quinn's books, which might give away some plot details. Speaking of which...

The third season of 'Bridgerton' might focus on Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beckett

If "Bridgerton" continues to follow the order of Quinn's books, then Benedict will be the next Bridgerton brother to fall in love.

"An Offer From a Gentleman," the third Bridgerton book, is modeled off Cinderella, featuring all the fair tale's classic elements: An orphaned girl, a wicked stepmother, and love at first sight at a masquerade ball (which surely will be rendered sumptuously in "Bridgerton").

Sophie Beckett, the book's love interest, is the illegitimate daughter of an earl. When her father dies, she's forced into servitude by her stepmother, who withholds money from Sophie's will. The evening of the Bridgerton family's masquerade ball, Sophie is able to sneak away and attend. Benedict never forgets the mysterious woman he danced with that evening, and searches for her, to no avail.

Until this book, all of the matches in Bridgerton were from the same social set. "An Offer From a Gentleman" explores how class functions within these relationships — and the barriers it poses if the two people are from different worlds.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 204 of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

But it could follow another sibling, too

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Shonda Rhimes revealed that the creators may deviate from the order that Quinn's books lay out.

"We're not necessarily going in order, but we're going to be seeing each one of the siblings and their stories," Rhimes said.

This implies that, Colin — Benedict’s younger brother — could be next. Some evidence? The season two already contains a revelation that's similar to one included in Quinn's fourth novel, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton," which follows Colin and Penelope's romance. In the book, Colin discovers Penelope's identity as Lady Whistledown; in the show, her identity has already been revealed.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 208 of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

The stars don't know what's going to happen, either

Will season three focus on Benedict or Colin ... or even Eloise? There's no way of knowing until the trailer or casting news comes out.

Speaking to TODAY, Luke Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, said that he doesn't know what is coming next for his character — or any of the show's characters, for that matter.

"I have no idea. I've been sending messages saying, 'What's happening?' to writers and heads of departments to see what's going on, but I'm not getting anything. Which is a good thing, because I'd be shouting from the rooftops, I'm so excited," Newton said.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in "Bridgerton." Netflix

The cast of characters are expected to return — but probably not Simon Basset

Naturally, the Bridgertons will be back — there are more love stories to see through. The older set of Bridgerton siblings are played by Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Colin (Luke Newton), and Eloise (Claudia Jessie).

So far, the youngest Bridgertons, played by Ruby Stokes (Francesca), Will Tilston (Gregory), and Florence Hunt (Hyacinth), haven't made much of an appearance in the show, but that could change come season three. Presiding over the family is their mother, Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell).

Over in the Featherington camp, we have Polly Walker (Lady Featherington), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope), Harriet Cains (Philipa), and Prudence (Bessie Carter).

Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel/Netflix

Julie Andrews will lend her voice to Lady Whistledown. Adjoa Andoh' Lady Danbury will likely plan more matches, and Golda Reshuvel's Queen Charlotte will monitor them.

As for the prior love interests? Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in season one, declined to return for season two.

(L to R) Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton, Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 201 of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

Simone Ashley, however, who plays Anthony Bridgerton's paramour, expressed interest in returning for season three. "I think Kate and Anthony are such a fan favorite and an amazing duo together that a small appearance would be lovely," Ashley told Glamour.