'Bridgerton' season 2 teaser hints at new love triangle

The wait is almost over. As the March 25 premiere of "Bridgerton" season two draws near, Netflix released a one-minute-long teaser hinting at the upcoming scandals and soirees that will stir up the Ton.

"Dearest gentle reader, did you miss me?" states the regal and enigmatic voice of Lady Whistledown.

The video opens with newspaper boys running through the square to deliver the latest edition of Lady Whistledown to the town and to Queen Charlotte, who smirks at its arrival.

The queen reads the latest copy of Lady Whistledown. Netflix

The clip then teases the arrival of the Sharma family, newcomers to the Mayfair social scene, made up of the family matriarch Mary, played by Shelley Conn, the beautiful Edwina, played by Charithra Chandran, and the headstrong Kate, played by Simone Ashley.

The Sharma family arrive in London for the social season. Netflix

Season two will focus on the love story of Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, as he attempts to fulfill his duty as viscount and find a wife, and Edwina quickly becomes his target. But standing in the way of his goal to make a match absent of love is the opinion of Edwina's sister, Kate.

Anthony Bridgerton escorts Edwina Sharma for a dance. Netflix

Bailey told Entertainment Weekly that a “love triangle” between Anthony and the sisters will emerge as he wars between following his head or following his heart.

In one scene of the teaser, Anthony escorts Edwina for a dance as Kate looks on, forming her judgment. In another clip at a horse race, Anthony meets her eye and nods, before Kate sharply turns away.

Kate Sharma watches as Anthony Bridgerton begins his courtship of her sister, Edwina. Netflix

The teaser juxtaposes a montage of scenes highlighting the cast full of familiar and new faces. As Anthony sits shirtless in a bath tub appearing deep in thought, Kate is seen fanning herself. Anthony fences with his two brother, Benedict and Colin. Daphne gasps in shock at something off screen. Cast newcomer Rupert Young, who plays the late Bridgerton patriarch Edmund, teaches Anthony to hunt. Two lips are seen inches apart. Kate's corgi Newton even makes a one-second appearance.

And over the entire medley, Julie Andrews reads the latest from Lady Whistledown's Society Papers:

"As the members of our Ton questioned my identity and means, this author has been doing but one thing, honing my skills. No, even better, I’ve ben sharpening my knives..." the pamphlet reads.

"For all of you," it concludes, as Penelope Featherington, revealed to be the writer behind the gossip column in season one, reads her words aloud.

Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, returns to writing her gossip column as Lady Whistledown. Netflix

“The main theme of season two is head versus heart,” creator Chris Van Dusen told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s true for Anthony and Kate, and it’s also true for Penelope. Her heart is with Lady Whistledown, but even she has to wonder if being London’s most notorious gossip writer is the wisest thing.”

Past teasers have hinted at the tension between Anthony and Kate. Kate overhears Anthony spouting all the requirements he has for a wife before she trips and is discovered by him. What ensues is verbal sparring match, as Kate calls out Anthony's objectification of women and Anthony teases her in turn.

“Are the young ladies of London truly so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more?” Kate asks.

“So you find my smile pleasing,” Anthony responds, smirking.

“I find your opinion of yourself entirely too high,” she says.

"Bridgerton" season two will premiere on March 25 on Netflix.