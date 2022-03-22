Fall in love with the cast of 'Bridgerton' season 2

After its premiere on Christmas Day in 2020, "Bridgerton" soared to the top of Netflix's charts, smashing viewership records and leaving many eager to learn what will happen next to its illustrious titular family. And on March 25, after more than a year, fans will finally find out when the "Bridgerton" cast returns to our screen (minus Regé-Jean Page, who will not be reprising his role as the Duke of Hastings).

"Bridgerton" season two's return to the Ton will bring viewers back into its world full of beloved favorite characters, while also introducing new ones. This season, which is based on the second book in Julia Quinn’s series, titled "The Viscount Who Loved Me," will follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he attempts to find a wife.

Ladies in Regency England used a dance card, a small slip of paper affixed to their wrist, to keep track of the people with whom they are set to dance. To prepare for season two, viewers may need something similar. The Bridgerton family alone, led by matriarch Violet (Ruth Gemmell) is composed of eight-alphabetically named siblings, not to mention the rest of their social circle in Mayfair, London.

Luke Newton, who plays the third eldest son Colin, told TODAY that the cast truly feels like a family after two seasons of filming together. "I know everyone says it, but it really, really is," Newton said. "We almost feel protective now of each other."

Read on for a guide to the cast and characters of 'Bridgerton' season two.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma

Bridgerton. Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in episode 203 of "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Simone Ashley, of "Sex Education and “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” stars in season two as Kate Sharma, Anthony's love interest. A newcomer to the London social scene, Kate is a strong-willed woman whose primary motivation is her sister's happiness. As a result, all of the eligible bachelors seeking her sister's hand have to go through her first.

"Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included," Netflix tweeted at the time of Ashley's cast announcement.

In addition to spunk and attitude, Kate also brings a new furry face to London: Her pet corgi named Newton.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

Season one follows Daphne Bridgerton's journey to find love despite her oldest brother Anthony's best attempts to control her prospects. The first season also sees Anthony struggle to reconcile his responsibilities as a viscount with his growing feelings for the opera singer Siena Rosso.

In the end, the two part, and Anthony resolves to find a wife and marry free from any complicating factors such as love. But in season two, the arrival of the Sharma family shakes up that carefully laid plan. Bailey revealed to GQ that season two will address Anthony's fear of assuming a "patriarchal position" after his father's early death due to a bee sting.

Bailey is an English actor whose past work includes roles in "Broadchurch" and the Phoebe Waller-Bridge comedy "Crashing." In an interview with Shondaland, Bailey revealed that he has climbed to Everest base camp, loves ducks, plays clarinet and piano and —unlike Anthony — is not scared of bees.

Newton, who plays Anthony's on-screen brother, Colin, tells TODAY that Bailey and co-star Claudia Jessie are like "fuel" for the entire cast thanks to their constant joking and high energy. "They like bounce off each other like a comedy duo," Newton tells TODAY.

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel/Netflix

Charithra Chandran is an up-and-coming actor whose past projects include roles in the shows "Pillow Talk" and "Alex Rider." In "Bridgerton," she stars as Edwina Sharma, Kate's younger sister — the focus of Anthony's romantic pursuit and the third corner of the season's emerging love triangle.

While Anthony seems to get in between Edwina and Kate, Chandran told Entertainment Weekly that one of the show's true love stories is the one between sisters. “They are each other’s soulmates," she said.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

Season one ended with the last-second plot twist that Lady Whistledown, the town gossip behind the scandalous column "Lady Whistledown's Society Papers," was none other than Penelope Featherington, the best friend of Eloise Bridgerton and youngest daughter of the brightly clad Featherington family.

The first season concludes with Queen Charlotte's failed attempt to unmask the writer. Now, Penelope has to work to keep her alias a secret while dealing with her own heartbreak over the death of her father and the absence of her longtime crush, Colin Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan is an Irish actor known for her role as Clare in the comedy "Derry Girls." Throughout her career on the stage and on the screen, she has often called for critics and viewers to leave comments about women's bodies out of the discussion with regard to their work.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Liam Daniel/Netflix

Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma

Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma in "Bridgerton." LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Shelley Conn is an English actor whose previous work includes "Liar" and the Lifetime series "The Lottery."

Conn's "Bridgerton" character Mary Sharma is a widow returning to the London scene with her two daughters, having formerly left it in scandal due to her marriage. Kate is her husband's daughter from a previous marriage.

When in London, Mary confronts her past and the society that cast her out. “Mary comes from a long line of deep-rooted aristocracy in England,” Shelley Conn told Shondaland. “I suppose that makes her quite an original because a lot of 'Bridgerton' speaks to the theme of love versus duty and what is marriage. Is it purely a contractual obligation between two people that will justify families to keep going forward? Or is there an element that allows for true love? That’s a question that Mary had to deal with in her past. She chose love.”

Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury

Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2021 Liam Daniel/Netflix

Adjoa Andoh of "Invictus" and "Doctor Who" reprises her role as a wise and somewhat meddling matchmaker, this season, with ties to the Sharma family.

In season one, Lady Danbury served as a parental figure to Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page, who will not appear in season two.

Lady Danbury credited the success Daphne and Simon's love match to her efforts, along with Lady Bridgerton's. Who's to say they can't work their magic again?

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Golda Rosheuvel, known for her roles on the stage and in "Lady Macbeth," returns as the influential Queen Charlotte. In season one, she names Daphne Bridgerton the "diamond of the season" propelling Daphne to new heights of status and prominence.

But the threat of anonymous gossip Lady Whistledown leads the queen to investigate the writer behind the column. Based on the teaser for season two, it appears her quest will continue into season two.

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Luke Thomspon as Benedict Bridgerton in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel/Netflix

Luke Thompson of the BBC series "In the Club" will reprise his role as Benedict, the second eldest Bridgerton child who aims to live a creative, artistic life free of social strictures.

His on-screen brother, Luke Newton, tells TODAY that Luke Thompson recharges on set through "constant napping."

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in episode 106 of "Bridgerton." Netflix

Luke Newton is an English actor with past roles in "The Cut" and "The Lodge." In season one, his character, Colin Bridgerton, ends his engagement to Marina Thompson after he learns she is pregnant with another man's child. In his heartbreak, Colin announces his intentions to leave London and begin traveling Europe starting in Greece.

Newton told Entertainment Weekly that Colin will return to London society. While away, he kept up a correspondence with Penelope –but courtship is still far his mind.

“He’s not focusing so much on romance and that aspect of his life anymore,” Newton said. “He’s looking for new pursuits and different ventures that maybe don’t cause as much heartbreak.”

Newton feels attached to his on-screen family, he tells TODAY. While filming a season two scene in which Anthony is shunned by society, Newton felt uncomfortable.

"I think it's the sibling thing, we're having like a weird, like crossover of character, feeling like 'I don't want to watch my brother go through,'" he says.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in "Bridgerton." Luke Daniel/Netflix

Season one ended with Daphne Bridgerton's happily-ever-after with Simon Basset, marked by a marriage full of a love and the arrival of a new baby. But while Daphne's romance with the Duke of Hastings was the primary story of season one, she is taking a supporting role this season, serving as a devoted sister helping Anthony in his journey to marriage.

Before her breakout role in "Bridgerton," Dynevor had roles in "Younger" and "Snatch."

Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

Penelope Feathingerton (Nicola Coughlan) talks with her best friend Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) in "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel/Netflix

Eloise Bridgerton quickly became a fan-favorite character for her quick wit and desire for more than just married life.

This season will follow Eloise's societal debut, following her sister Daphne's success on the marriage mart. And as Eloise joins (and tries to avoid) the world of formal balls and courtship, she makes her best friend Penelope's job as an eavesdropping gossip columnist all the more difficult. Eloise is as consumed as ever with finding the real Lady Whistledown.

Claudia Jessie's past work includes the series "WPC 56" and "Vanity Fair."

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton in "Bridgerton." Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2020 Netflix

Ruth Gemmell, known for her role opposite Colin Firth in the 1997 movie "Fever Pitch," returns for season two as the family matriarch.

Last season, Violet's priority was getting her oldest daughter, Daphne, favorably married. This season, she aims to guide Anthony towards love while also leading Eloise through her societal debut.

Rupert Evans as Edmund Bridgerton

Rupert Evans, known for his roles in "The Man in the High Castle" and the 2018 reboot of "Charmed," is featured in season two as Anthony's father, Edmund Bridgerton.

In the second “Bridgerton” book, Anthony’s fear of love stems from the early loss of his father, Edmund Bridgerton, who died at age 38 due to a bee sting.

The late patriarch of the Bridgerton family was a "loving and devoted husband," per Netflix, who had a true love match with Violet. Their marriage has led Violet to always wish for and encourage her children to find true love.

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich

Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich in "Bridgerton." Netflix

Martins Imhangbe is a British-Nigerian theater actor who made his TV debut in season one of “Bridgerton.” His previous credits include his work on the stage in a 2018 London production of “Richard II.”

In season one, Will Mondrich was a boxer and the best friend of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. The character is based on Bill Richmond, a real boxer and entrepreneur from the 19th century who is considered to be Britain’s first Black sports star.

Throughout season one, Will works to raise the funds to open his own business and support his wife and children, even throwing one of his matches in a betting scheme with Lord Featherington. After Simon berates him for that decision, Will responds that for him, true honor is taking care of one’s family.

Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve Delacroix

Bridgerton. Kathryn Drysdale as Genevieve in "Bridgerton." Netflix

Kathryn Drysdale is a British actress known for “Vanity Fair.” She’s appeared in several episodes of “Doctor Who” and played Meghan Markle in the parody series “The Windsors.”

In season one of “Bridgerton,” Drysdale played the Ton’s favorite modiste, Genevieve Delacroix. In a world centered on social events and balls, Madame Delacroix brings in much business as a dressmaker — and is privy to just as much gossip.

At the end of season one, it's revealed that Genevieve had carried out an affair with the second eldest Bridgerton, Benedict. Eloise also suspects her of moonlighting as Lady Whistledown due to her societal connections but is proven incorrect when Genevieve is out of town during one of column’s publication.

Rupert Young as Jack

Rupert Young is an English actor best known for his role in "Merlin" and as Larry Murphy in the original West End cast of "Dear Evan Hansen."

While few things are known about Young's character, Netflix has described Jack as having a connection to one of London's "most notable families." Take your guess.

Calam Lynch as Theo Sharpe

Calam Lynch, with previous roles in "Dunkirk" and "Benediction," joins the cast of season two as Theo Sharpe, a hardworking printer's assistant.