All hail Queen Charlotte! Dearest readers will be enthralled to know that Netflix and Shondaland have announced the cast of the “Bridgerton” spinoff series, which will focus on “the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte."

The untitled project was first announced in May 2021, and will also feature younger versions of Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury. With Shonda Rhimes at the helm as showrunner, writer and executive producer, the spinoff will undoubtedly be filled with plenty of drama and (hopefully) steamy moments between its characters, just like "Bridgerton."

The casting news comes on the heels of “Bridgerton” season two’s record-breaking weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Regency-era romance amassed 193 million hours viewed in its first three days of March 2022 release. "Bridgerton" set the Netflix record for the highest opening weekend of an English-language series. The show'a third and fourth season have already been confirmed.

While fans of the Julia Quinn’s romance novels franchise await the spinoff series, find details about the upcoming project below. We'll be providing live updates as more is revealed about the prequel.

What is the 'Bridgerton' spinoff series about?

Per an official press release, the Netflix series centers "on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power."

The "Bridgerton" spinoff will give insight into something only touched upon in the series: Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George, and how it "sparked both great love story and a societal shift," the press release says.

The show will also serve as an origin story for the show's diverse society, showing how Queen Charlotte and king George helped "(create) the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in 'Bridgerton.'"

Rhimes teased Queen Charlotte's return, posting a photo of the pilot's script on Instagram on March 30 with the caption, "Prepare for The Queen's return." The first episode — written by Rhimes and directed by Tom Verica, per the photo — is titled "Queen to Be."

Meet the cast — including the new Queen Charlotte

Some of your favorite “Bridgerton” characters will be reprising their roles in the spin-off. Expect to see Golda Rosheuvel as the older Queen Charlotte, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton (L), Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury and Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte in episode 206 of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel / Netflix

Drumroll, please: Taking on the role of young Queen Charlotte is British actor India Ria Amarteifio. Previously in shows like "Line of Duty" and "Sex Education," the spin-off series marks Amarteifio's first starring role.

Variety's list of character descriptions gives an idea about Amarteifio's role in the show.

"Betrothed to the mysterious King of England against her will, Charlotte arrives in London only to realize she was not exactly what the royals were expecting. As she learns to navigate the palace, the ‘ton and her unpredictable husband, she grows into one of Europe’s most unforgettable monarchs," the official description reads.

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte (r) and India Ria Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte (l). LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX / LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

By studying the rest of the cast and their character descriptions, it's possible to get a sense of the story.

Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta, determined to secure her son's place as monarch.

Corey Mylchreest plays play a younger version of King George, described as being "handsome, charismatic, and a bit of a mystery."

Arsema Thomas plays Young Agatha Danbury, who acts as a "guiding light" to the new queen, and eventually turns into the cane-wielding, sharp-tongued woman we now know as Lady Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury. Hugh Sachs will reprise his role as Brimsley, the Queen's aide.

How many episodes will the spin-off have?

Netflix nor Rhimes have confirmed the number of episodes that the "Bridgerton" spinoff will have.

When will the 'Bridgerton' spinoff be released?

Ah, the important questions. At this time, a release date not been announced. From the looks of the photos released by Netflix, the team is just starting to dig into the first scripts.

To pass the time, dig into Quinn's books, and stay in the universe of "Bridgerton."