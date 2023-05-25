The iconic ‘Brady Bunch’ home is for sale! See the listing

You can now own one of the most recognizable homes in TV history: the "Brady Bunch" house.

Located in Studio City, California, the sprawling five-bedroom, five-bath residence hit the market and comes with an asking price of $5.5 million, or more money than Johnny Bravo could have ever imagined making.

Can't you just picture Mike and Carol sitting here reading the paper and doling out advice to their kids? Anthony Barcelo

The Brady kitchen, in all its green and orange glory. Anthony Barcelo

“Once in a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most iconic single family residences in the world. Meticulously rebuilt and designed to replicate the set of the home from the beloved 1970s sitcom ‘The Brady Bunch,’” reads the Redfin listing for the property.

“Reportedly it is the 2nd most photographed home in the USA after the White House. Own a piece of pop culture history and pay homage to American sitcom television.”

The 5,140-square-foot home, which was used for exterior shots on the 1970s comedy, was renovated in 2019 after HGTV bought it, with the process chronicled on the series “A Very Brady Renovation.” All six actors who portrayed the Brady children took part in the project.

The bedroom where Greg, Peter and Bobby grew up. Anthony Barcelo

Has anyone seen Kitty Karry-All? Maybe it was in Marcia, Jan and Cindy's bedroom. Anthony Barcelo

“This whole show is filled with so much love,” Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia, told TODAY in 2019.

Photos of the interior of the house capture just how much it resembles the Brady’s residence, from the green and orange kitchen that screams “1970s class” to the stairs leading to the living room where Alice would hand off sack lunches every morning and the girls’ pink bedroom where Jan no doubt mumbled “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia” in her sleep.

The classic stairway that adorned the house. Anthony Barcelo

“The possibilities are endless for you to enjoy this spacious 5,000+ square foot home on a sprawling 12,000 SF lot with citrus trees lining the yard,” the listing reads.

“The quaint tree lined street backs up to the Los Angeles River in a prime Studio City location. The architectural mid-century home has soaring ceilings, big windows and sliding glass doors which fill the space with natural light. Curated furnishings and accessories are included in the sale and will take you back in time to a unique era. This is a collector’s dream. What would you expect from an architect’s home?”