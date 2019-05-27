Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 27, 2019, 6:13 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Julie Pennell

Now this is one groovy home makeover!

HGTV has announced that the renovation of the iconic “Brady Bunch” house is now complete.

Last year, the home improvement network outbid singer Lance Bass and purchased the famous Studio City, California, house that was used for exterior shots in the ‘70s sitcom.

For the renovation, the network rallied the show’s six TV siblings — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) — and filmed the whole process for an upcoming show called “A Very Brady Renovation.”

On hand to help with the work were HGTV stars including Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”), Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine (“Good Bones”), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (“Restored by the Fords”), Jasmine Roth (“Hidden Potential”) and Lara Spencer (“Flea Market Flip”).

“This whole show is filled with so much love,” McCormick told TODAY in April.

Each TV sibling was in charge of renovating a specific room in the home, re-creating the look from the iconic set.

“(The designers) are very specific about what goes in the house,” Plumb told TODAY. “They’re trying to make it look exactly like the set, down to the wallpaper.”

And it looks like they achieved that!

The new photos have us doing a double take.