Who outbid Lance Bass for 'The Brady Bunch' house? Now we know!

Here's the story of a ... complicated house sale.

Just one day after Lance Bass told the world that he was the happy high bidder of a famous Studio City, California, home, better known to classic TV lovers as "The Brady Bunch" residence, the former 'N Sync star revealed there was a last-minute switcheroo.

Another bidder had actually beaten him out on the sale of the hallowed home — and now we know who!

"You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California," Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced during a Tuesday-morning second-quarter earnings call, according to Deadline. "I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and will restore the 'Brady Bunch' home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can."

Yes, the network behind so many beloved home transformation shows — including "Fixer Upper," "Flip or Flop," "Love It or List It," "Property Brothers" and "Home Town" — is taking over the instantly recognizable television landmark and committed to bringing back all the Brady vibes.

"More detail to come over the next few months but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories about this beloved piece of American TV history," Zaslav added.

It sounds like the sitcom home is in good hands.

But until recently, Bass had hoped it would be in his hands.

Over the weekend, the 39-year-old ex-boy bander revealed that his own deal for the property, which he claimed far exceeded the $1.885 million list price, had gone south.

"This was a dream come true for me and I spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and fans alike," Bass said of his initial belief that the house was his. "The next day, due to 'unforeseen circumstances' the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost."

Just to show there are no hard feelings, Bass tweeted this show of support for HGTV on Tuesday.

While there's no word yet on how much HGTV is shelling out for the home, we're sure the 2,477-square-foot structure is worth every penny to the network. After all, it served as the exterior image of the ultimate TV family home for the entirety of "The Brady Bunch" run, from 1969 to 1974 — and again in a few specials, one spinoff and endless reruns.