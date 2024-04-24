Blake Shelton reveals if he would ever return to 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton isn’t planning on returning as a coach on “The Voice” anytime soon.

Shelton, who left the show after 23 seasons in May 2023, was recently asked if he would ever come back to his red chair on the popular singing competition show. In an April 22 interview with E! News at the opening of his new bar, Ole Red Las Vegas, he said the answer was no.

“I did 23 seasons of the show and I enjoyed it,” he told the outlet. “And by the time I got to that last season, it was time.”

Shelton went on to say that he experienced several rule changes on the show that producers “come up with to try to keep it exciting” but he needed to get back to his “day job.”

“I needed to get back to what my day job was anyway,” he said, “which is, you know, being a country singer.”

He was sure to clarify that he’s still a part of “The Voice” family, however.

“I don’t mean to sound like I’m not a part of the family anymore,” he said. “It was the most important years of my life where I was a coach on ‘The Voice.’ But as far as the job goes, I don’t think I’m ever ready to do that again as I sit here now.”

“The Voice” — starring current coaches Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper — airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Shelton famously met his now wife, singer Gwen Stefani, while filming “The Voice” in November 2014. At the time, both were married to other people (Stefani to Gavin Rossdale, whom she divorced in 2016, and Shelton to Miranda Lambert, whom he divorced in 2015.)

The two bonded over their divorces and eventually started dating, they have said in previous interviews. Stefani and Shelton made their first red carpet debut as a couple in February 2016 and tied the knot in July 2021 with TODAY's own Carson Daly officiating.