John Legend says he'll return to 'The Voice' following break

John Legend is taking a step back from "The Voice," but he might not be gone for long.

The "Wonder Woman" singer told E! News that although he won't return for Season 23 of the competition show, which premieres March 6, "I’ll be back.”

In October 2022, Legend told Entertainment Tonight that though he was taking a step back to focus on family and his latest album, he expects to eventually return to the show.

“My family’s growing, I have a new album out, I’m gonna do a little bit of touring, and so it’s probably better that I take a break,” Legend told the publication. “We took a break last season because we had another show in our slot that the network tried -- and I thought that was gonna happen this season, but it ended up that they wanted us back...but I’ll be back on 'The Voice,' just not this coming season.”

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for confirmation.

Legend first appeared on "The Voice" in season 12 as an advisor, then later joined the show as a coach in 2019 for season 16.

The upcoming season will feature judges Blake Shelton for his last run, as well as Kelly Clarkson, with newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

The 12-time-Grammy winner and his wife Chrissy Teigen have been busy at home recently, welcoming baby girl Esti Maxine last month - marking the couple's third child together. The two also share daughter Luna, 6, and son, Miles, 4.

In October 2020, the couple experienced a heartbreaking pregnancy loss with son Jack, which Teigen originally called a miscarriage. Later, she revealed that she actually had an abortion.

“An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance,” she said during a September 2022 private event in Beverly Hills. “And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

In August 2022, Teigen revealed that she was pregnant again, showing off her baby bump on Instagram and sharing a glimpse into their journey.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote. “1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”