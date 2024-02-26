Worlds collided when Alyssa Milano took her son to see her TV father perform over the weekend.

Milano brought son Milo to see her “Who’s the Boss?” co-star Tony Danza perform in his live show at Los Angeles’ Catalina Jazz Club.

“Tonight was very special for me,” she captioned a series of photos Feb. 25 on Instagram featuring her with Milo, as well as one of Danza on stage and another with her son standing near a poster of Danza.

“I got to bring my real life son to see my tv dad’s show at @catalinajazzclub. Milo said, ‘he seems so jolly, mom. Text him and tell him that was the best show.’ We love you, @tonydanza.’”

Danza appreciated the support.

“❤ Love you too! Great having you both there! And thank you Milo!!” he wrote.

Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza on set of "Who's the Boss?" in 1987. ABC via Getty Images

“Who’s the Boss?” graced TV screens for eight seasons, airing on ABC between 1984 and 1992. Some other ‘90s TV stars were also moved by Milano’s post.

“So perfect ❤,” commented “Step by Step” star Christine Lakin.

“Love this so much,” wrote “Charles in Charge” and “Baywatch” star Nicole Eggert.

Milano and Danza have gotten together in the past. In 2022, they appeared in photos also taken at the Catalina Jazz Club that she posted on Instagram with fellow “Who’s the Boss?” co-star Danny Pintauro.

“Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” she captioned the photos, possibly alluding to an upcoming sequel series that has been in the works for a few years. “Also, if you’re in LA and you like to smile — go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good.”