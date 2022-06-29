‘Who’s the Boss?’ sequel has a streaming home and 2 major stars attached to it

“Who’s the Boss?” sequel series has inched closer to coming to fruition.

The show, which has been in the works for a few years, will be available on Amazon’s Freevee streaming service, reports Deadline.

Original series star Tony Danza posted a screenshot of Deadline’s story on his Instagram Tuesday.

“Excited about this!” he wrote, while using the hashtag #whostheboss.

Alyssa Milano, who played Samantha on “Who’s the Boss?,” also got in on the fun by posting the headline from The Hollywood Reporter about the news.

‘Who’s the Boss’ Sequel Lands at Amazon’s Freevee,” she captioned her post.

“Danza and Milano are set to reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli,” reports Deadline. “Set 30 years after the events of the original series, the sequel will focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his relationship with his daughter Samantha (Milano). She is now a single mother, living in the family house.”

It’s not clear if original series stars Danny Pintauro and Judith Light will appear. Katherine Helmond, who played Mona, the feisty mother of Light’s character, died in 2019.

“Who’s the Boss?” was one of the 1980s most popular and enduring sitcoms, airing for eight seasons between 1984 and 1992.

In 2020, Milano and Danza each announced a series reboot was set.

“I AM SO EXCITED!” Milano wrote on Instagram. “I’ve wanted to share this for so long and now I can! We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today. Can’t wait to share their stories with you. So happy.”

“Very excited to bring Who’s The Boss back to television!” Danza wrote in his Instagram post.

Last October, Milano added the project was moving along.

“I think we’re closer,” she told the 3rd hour of TODAY. “We are still developing because obviously we want it to be something as special and relative to these days as ‘Who’s the Boss?’ was originally.”