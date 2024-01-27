Alyssa Milano is addressing "inquiries" she's received after asking for donations for her son’s baseball team on social media.

One day after posting a link to a GoFundMe for a travel fund for her son Milo’s baseball team, Milano defended her ask in a post on X.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” she wrote. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

She added that the players on the team also participated in their own fundraising efforts, which she said includes car washes, movie nights and other activities.

“Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme!” she concluded her message. “You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

The backlash occurred after the “Charmed” star shared a post on X which included a link to a GoFundMe that was seeking to raise $10,000 to help her son’s team travel to the Cooperstown Dreams Park for its famed 12U tournament.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated,” Milano wrote in the post.

The GoFundMe page appears to have been created in May 2023 by the actor using her married name, Alyssa Bugliari, with her husband, talent agent David Bugliari, as the beneficiary. At the time of publication, the GoFundMe has raised $10,075 of a $10,000 goal.

Though Milano restricted the replies on her original post, social media users shared their own reactions and called out the actor for not footing the bill herself.

“Ain’t you a millionaire? Why are you asking for money from people who are struggling?” one user asked.

Another user tweeted, “When did #GoFundMe become a way for millionaire celebrities to fund their kids baseball trips?”

Despite an overwhelming amount of criticism from her original post, Milano received a few messages of support.

“Thank you for helping give these boys an opportunity to play baseball,” one tweet read. “As a former college baseball coach and athletic director, I respect people who give so much of their time, treasures and talents for the kids. Everyone has something they can contribute.”