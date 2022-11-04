'Who’s the Boss?’ stars Alyssa Milano, Danny Pintauro, Tony Danza reunite

This is very boss.

Alyssa Milano posted a photo on Instagram on Nov. 3 featuring her with “Who’s the Boss?” co-stars Tony Danza and Danny Pintauro.

“Getting closer. If you know what I mean,” she captioned the photos, possibly alluding to the upcoming sequel series. “Also, if you’re in LA and you like to smile — go see Tony at The Catalina Jazz Club. So good.”

The first photo features the trio with Rhoda Gemignani, who played Danza’s mother on the classic sitcom. The second picture includes Milano and Pintauro, while the last shot captures Milano, Pintauro and Gemignani.

“Who’s the Boss?” was a staple of 1980s television, airing on ABC for eight seasons between 1984 and 1992.

In June, Danza, who is also going to appear in "And Just Like That," and Milano posted news about the show’s long-rumored sequel series heading to Amazon’s Freevee streaming service, with both stars scheduled to return to their respective roles.

“Danza and Milano are set to reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli,” Deadline reported.

Tony Danza as Tony Micelli, Alyssa Milano as Samantha, and Danny Pintauro as Jonathan in the 1984 sitcom "Who's the Boss?" Bob D'Amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“Set 30 years after the events of the original series, the sequel will focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his relationship with his daughter Samantha (Milano). She is now a single mother, living in the family house.”

It’s unclear if Pintauro and Judith Light will return for the show. Katherine Helmond, who played Mona, the saucy mother of Light’s character, died in 2019.

In 2020, Milano and Danza each posted updates on Instagram announcing the show was going to happen. In October 2021, Milano said the new series was taking shape.

“I think we’re closer,” she said on the 3rd hour of TODAY. “We are still developing because obviously, we want it to be something as special and relative to these days as ‘Who’s the Boss?’ was originally.”