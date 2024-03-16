Football star Travis Kelce and actor Barry Keoghan posed for a recent picture that has Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter fans in shambles.

Keoghan, known for starring in 2023's "Saltburn," posted the pic to his Instagram story March 15. In the snap, Kelce, flashing a "rock-on" symbol with his hand, grins next to Keoghan while the actor throws up a peace sign.

"When BK met TK," Keoghan wrote over the picture with folded hands emoji.

The picture soon was shared across social media, with Swifties noting their "meeting," which reportedly occurred at a Justin Timberlake concert in LA, is significant due to their respective associations with Swift and Carpenter.

"if you had asked me a year ago if i ever expected barry keoghan and travis kelce to not only have an interaction like this, but to be dating sabrina and taylor i would’ve laughed out loud,” one fan wrote on X.

Kelce and Swift have been dating since the fall of 2023 and went public after she made a surprise appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September.

Carpenter, who opened for Swift on the "Eras Tour" in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Australia and Singapore, has been linked to Keoghan for several weeks now.

The romance rumors increased after they arrived at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party together on March 10. While they posed separately on the red carpet, it looked like Keoghan couldn't keep his eyes off Carpenter.

After posing for the cameras, they left the carpet together holding hands.

Both Kelce and Keoghan have attended international "Eras Tour" shows. Kelce has cheered on Swift at concerts in Argentina, Australia and Singapore, leading to the unofficial tradition of a lyric change in "Karma."

With Kelce in the audience, Swift has been known to change the lyrics, "Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me," to, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."

Keoghan was also spotted at a show in Singapore, smiling while Carpenter performed her song "Nonsense." At a March 7 Academy Awards event, he was also spotted wearing a friendship bracelet — a staple accessory at a Swift concert — that read "Sabrina" with hearts.

And in his most public moves, Keoghan has commented on Instagram posts about Carpenter.

Carpenter joined Swift onstage to perform a duet of "White Horse" on the piano during the surprise song section of her Feb. 23 concert in Sydney, and the "Feather" singer celebrated the moment on Instagram. Keoghan responded simply with a queen emoji.

He also responded to a video posted by Vanity Fair of Carpenter gushing about Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy, joking about her love for the actor. Keoghan commented on the post with another set of emoji — a raised hand and a shamrock.