Tom Hanks gives update about him and Rita Wilson: 'No fever but the blahs'

Tom Hanks is giving fans another promising health update about him and wife Rita Wilson nearly one week after the couple announced they had tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia.

"Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch," the Oscar winner wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points," he wrote, adding, "But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve."

Fans learned on Monday that Hanks and Wilson, both 63, had been released from a hospital in Australia for the first time since they'd been diagnosed with COVID-19. Both are now in self-quarantine at their home in Australia, a spokesperson for the couple told TODAY.

The "Forrest Gump" star wrote on Instagram that he and Wilson both came down with symptoms of a cold, including fatigue, body aches and fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote in his post. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The beloved actor has been giving fans updates about the couple's condition, letting them know they were doing well and following doctors' orders.

Hanks and Wilson aren't the only Hollywood celebrities to reveal they'd tested positive for the coronavirus. Actor Idris Elba shared in a video Monday that he'd tested positive for COVID-19. Former James Bond girl Olga Kurylenko and "Frozen 2" voice actress Rachel Matthews also both announced this week that they'd been diagnosed with the virus.