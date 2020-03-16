Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko says she's under self-quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Ukrainian-born actress, who played Camille opposite Daniel Craig in 2008's "Quantum of Solace," took to Instagram on Sunday to share her health update with fans.

"Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms," Kurylenko captioned a photo of a window.

She ended her note by urging fans to take precautions about the virus. "Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!" she wrote.

Olga Kurylenko as Camille in the 2008 James Bond movie "Quantum of Solace." Courtesy Everett Collection

Kurylenko isn't the only Hollywood star to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Oscar winner Tom Hanks caused a stir last week when he revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson, both 63, had tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia. Hanks has been sharing updates about the couple's health while they remain under quarantine.

"No Time to Die," the latest thriller in the James Bond franchise, was one of the first high-profile films to have its release date postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. The movie was scheduled to premiere in April, but will now arrive in theaters on Nov. 25.