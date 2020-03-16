Idris Elba announces he tested positive for the coronavirus 'and it sucks'

Idris Elba is the latest Hollywood celebrity to announce he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

The "Hobbs & Shaw" star, 47, tweeted a video of himself revealing the news Monday. "This morning I got some test results back for coronavirus and it came back positive. Yeah, and it sucks," said the actor, who appears in the video alongside his wife, model Sabrina Dhowre Elba.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

"Listen, I'm doing OK," Elba continued, adding that his wife had not yet undergone testing and is also doing OK. The actor said he hadn't experienced any of the virus's symptoms and got tested only because he'd been exposed to "someone who had also tested positive."

"I found out last Friday that they were tested positive. I quarantined myself and got a test immediately, and got the results back today," he said.

Elba spoke at the WE Day UK 2020 event in London on March 4. While there, the actor posed for a photo with Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In his video, Elba urged fans to be "vigilant" about their own health.

"Look, this is serious, you know? Now's the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms and that can easily spread it," he said.

Elba and his wife have already told their family members and their colleagues about his diagnosis. "Transparency is probably the best thing for this right now," he said.

He finished his message by asking fans to have compassion for one another.

"Look, we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it. It's been bull----. But now's the time for solidarity. Now's the time for thinking about each other," he said. "There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people that they love to people who don't even have it and have lost their livelihoods."

"Stay positive and don't freak out," he added.

Elba's announcement comes just one day after former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko announced she was "locked up at home" after testing positive for the coronavirus, and less than a week after Oscar winner Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, had both been diagnosed with the virus.