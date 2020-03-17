Rachel Matthews, the actress who voiced the character Honeymaren in “Frozen II,” has announced she's tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 26-year-old star revealed the news late Monday in her Instagram story, explaining that she's been in quarantine for the past week. "Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise," she wrote.

“I’m feeling better, but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some," she continued.

Matthews, who lives in the U.S., said she opted to get tested after being around "a confirmed case," but had difficulty getting access to a test, because tests are "INSANELY hard to come by.”

“Our country is very behind, and we don’t have much of a system in place," she wrote, adding that her positive test didn't lead to her being prescribed "a specific medication."

Matthews said her symptoms have included a sore throat, fatigue, headache, fever, body chills, dry cough, pain in her lungs, shortness of breath and loss of appetite. She urged fans who are experiencing symptoms but haven't been able to get tested to "treat yourself as if you are positive (you most likely are)."

"Rest, drink lots of liquids and SELF QUARANTINE," she wrote.

She also asked fans to act with compassion for others. "Again, let's be mindful of our decisions — now is the time to be smart and responsible. Let's take care of one another."

The actress shared her health update just one day after the streaming service Disney Plus made "Frozen II" available three months early to "surprise families with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

Matthews joins a growing number of Hollywood celebrities who've announced they've tested positive for COVID-19. Oscar winner Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, both 63, revealed last week that they had both been diagnosed with the coronavirus. This week, "Hobbs & Shaw" star Idris Elba, 47, and "Quantum of Solace" Bond girl Olga Kurylenko, 40, revealed separately that they were also under quarantine after testing positive.