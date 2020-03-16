Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have left the hospital in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home in Australia — five days after they revealed they had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the couple.

Hanks and Wilson will remain in quarantine at the home, their representative said. They were the first celebrities to announce last week that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old Oscar winner wrote on Instagram that they came down with symptoms of a cold, including fatigue, body aches and fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote in his post. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The "Forrest Gump" star has been giving his fans updates from isolation. On Thursday, he shared a smiling selfie with Wilson to let people know they were doing well and following doctors' orders.

Hanks and Wilson aren't the only famous faces dealing with the outbreak. Idris Elba revealed in a video Monday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. While the actor said he wasn't showing any symptoms, he will remain in quarantine for 14 days. He was pictured last week with Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. She revealed last week she had also tested positive for COVID-19.