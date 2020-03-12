Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks announced Wednesday he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old actor wrote on Instagram that they came down with symptoms of a cold, including fatigue, body aches and fevers, while in Australia.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," Hanks wrote in his post.

He added that he and Wilson, 63, are following medical officials' protocols.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

He ended the post by asking his fans to "Take care of yourselves!"

A representative for Hanks confirmed the announcement to TODAY.

Hanks has previously said he has type 2 diabetes, which puts him at greater risk for developing a serious outcome as a result of COVID-19.

"Older people and people with underlying health conditions, like heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, for example, were about twice as likely to develop serious outcomes versus otherwise younger, healthier people," Dr. Nancy Messonnier from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a March 3 press briefing.

Both Hanks and Wilson are over the age of 60, which also puts them in a higher risk group, according to experts.

Hanks is in Australia for pre-production of an untitled film about Elvis Presley, according to the entertainment site Deadline.

Warner Bros. released a statement to NBC News about the situation but did not identify Hanks as the infected cast member.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus)," the company said in the statement. "We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

Warner Bros. officials added the person was receiving treatment.

Click here for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Their announcement comes on the heels of the World Health Organization labeling the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic on Wednesday afternoon. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night all travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended.

As of Wednesday, the island nation had 112 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths, the country’s government said, and had imposed travel restrictions on several countries to prevent the spread of the illness.

Back in the U.S., there are more than 1,250 confirmed cases, according to NBC News reporting. Of them, 37 have died.