Watch Tim McGraw and Faith Hill cozy up to perform a romantic duet

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared a sweet moment while performing together Wednesday night on CMT's "Feed the Front Line Live" virtual benefit concert.

The country superstars, who have been married since 1996, performed “Feels So Right” with Hill providing backing vocals for her husband, who sang lead and played the guitar on his cover of the Alabama classic.

Situated in a dimly-lit room, Hill gently leaned on McGraw’s back during the performance, which featured the stars singing with their eyes closed for most of the track before enjoying a few laughs as the tune drew to a close.

The concert was streamed live on CMT's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Feed the Front Line Live” raised money for Feed the Front Line, a group with a mission to provide food for those on the front lines and others feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

McGraw and Hill’s involvement shouldn’t be a total surprise. One of their three daughters, Maggie, serves as vice president of the organization’s Nashville chapter.

"We hope viewers that are able to make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country," Maggie McGraw said.

McGraw and Hill were among two of the big names who participated in the special, which attracted a slew of country music mainstays. Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Kelsea Ballerini, Sheryl Crow, Scotty McCreery and Billy Ray Cyrus were among the other stars who appeared.