Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, more to perform in star-studded CMT benefit concert

The biggest names in country music are joining forces to help feed frontline workers.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Brad Paisley and Rita Wilson are just some of the stars performing at CMT's "Feed the Front Line Live" virtual benefit concert airing live across CMT's Facebook and YouTube channels on Wednesday, May 20.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will perform at the star-studded virtual benefit concert. The couple's daughter Maggie McGraw is the vice president of Feed the Front Line's Nashville chapter. John Shearer / Getty Images

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The star-studded concert will raise funds for Feed The Front Line, an organization that provides free meals to front-line workers and others in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Feed the Front Line is grateful to partner with CMT and country music's biggest stars in our mission to support restaurants and feed frontline workers and other people most in need during the COVID-19 crisis," said Maggie McGraw, vice president of Feed the Front Line's Nashville chapter.

"We hope viewers that are able to make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country," added McGraw, whose parents are Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Brad Paisley Monica Schipper / Getty Images

The daylong livestream event features a who's who of country music. The lineup includes Adam Melchor, Avril Lavigne, Billy Ray Cyrus, Blanco Brown, Brad Paisley, Brett Young, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce, Cassadee Pope, Charlie Worsham, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Faith Hill, Grace Potter, Hailey Whitters, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, Kylie Morgan, Lori McKenna, Matt Quinn, Rita Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Sam Williams, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Tenille Townes, Tim McGraw and Tucker Beathard, with more to be announced.

Rita Wilson Tibrina Hobson / WireImage

The musicians will perform at-home sets during three separate "mealtime" streams throughout the day: breakfast (10 a.m. ET), lunch (2 p.m. ET) and dinner (8 p.m. ET).

Billy Ray Cyrus Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

The concert will also feature appearances by frontline heroes and restaurant owners who've been sustained by Feed The Front Line donations.

Kelsea Ballerini John Shearer / Getty Images

Feed The Front Line was founded in March 2020. The organization supports local economies by purchasing meals from struggling restaurants to keep them in business and then donating the meals to front-line workers and others in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.