When Tim McGraw and Faith Hill met, it was love at first sight — or rather, first bite.

In a new appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the country crooner admitted that it wasn't his dulcet tones that wooed Hill all those years ago. As it turns out, McGraw actually cooked his way into his wife's heart.

"Chicken and dumplings is a big go-to at our house. That's sort of how I hooked Faith, with chicken and dumplings," he said.

Confused, Clarkson asked, "How do you mean?"

McGraw explained that the two singers initially met on tour in the '90s and he decided to make his move after whipping up something tasty in the kitchen.

"She lived right down the road from me and I made some chicken and dumplings," he said. "I thought, you know, I'll take some chicken and dumplings and some cornbread down to Faith Hill and see how that works."

And McGraw still cooks his wife's favorite recipe on occasion.

"I still cook them every now and then to see if it still works," he joked.

Laughing, Clarkson replied "It worked! I wanna be a fly on that wall."

McGraw has been open about his love for the classic dish over the years and has even shared his beloved recipe with Oprah before.

The couple has been married for over two decades, and one thing is definitely clear: The couple that cooks together stays together.

"I love to cook. We both cook. Faith's a fantastic cook, she can cook anything. She married way below," the 52-year-old said.

McGraw sure does enjoy his chicken and dumplings, but he's also gotten pretty serious about his health in recent years. The father of three recently stopped by TODAY to talk about his new book, “Grit & Grace,” and his fitness journey, telling Hoda Kotb that fitness is “about what feels good to you and how you can take ownership of your body.”

He told Clarkson that he enjoys working out with his wife whenever he can these days.

"As the kids have gotten older, we find that we’re getting to spend a little bit more time together in the gym downstairs," he said.

Looks like these two have definitely found the perfect recipe to a lasting marriage!