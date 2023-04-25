Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict finalize divorce

Seven months after announcing her separation from her husband, Tia Mowry finalized her divorce following 14 years of marriage.

Mowry wed “Homecoming” actor Corey Hardict in 2008, and together they share two children — an 11-year-old son, Cree, and a 4-year-old daughter, Cairo.

According to court documents filed on April 21, the actors “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.”

Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry attend an event in Beverly Hills, California, on Feb. 6, 2020. Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images for ESSENCE

The couple will continue with the agreement they reached in an October court filing, which proposed that they share legal and physical custody of Cree and Cairo. According to the documents, the couple requested to end the court’s control of spousal support.

According to court documents obtained by TODAY, Mowry cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing.

Mowry announced the news of her divorce last October in a post shared on Instagram, which reflected on the couple’s time together as well as their decision to “maintain a friendship.”

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different,” Mowry captioned the post at the time. “I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Earlier this week, the day before her divorce was finalized on paper at Los Angeles

on April 20, Mowry appeared to touch on her divorce in an Instagram post in which she described the past few months as “the hardest of my life.”

“If I’m being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life,” she wrote in the post, which featured photos of Mowry with her two children. “There’s no telling what direction life is going to take you, and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two.

At the end of the post, she noted that “even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come.”