Tia Mowry posts ‘then vs. now’ photos with daughter that prove they are the queens of twinning

Tia Mowry couldn't let her daughter Cairo's 4th birthday pass without sharing a tribute to their best twin moments over the years.

"Then vs. Now," Mowry, 43, captioned an Instagram slideshow of the mother and daughter. "I still can’t believe Cairo is already four!!! I will always be by your side my princess. Always."

Mowry shares Cairo and 10-year-old son Cree with her husband, actor Cory Hardrict.

In the photos, Mowry and Cairo wear pink-and-white ruffled summer dresses, pink floral-print pajamas and purple frocks.

The "Sister, Sister" actor also shared photos of her daughter wearing a pineapple-themed bathing suit with a matching headband and a yellow knit sweater with a complementary hat.

Mowry has said that she never saw herself as the mother of a daughter, but she feels blessed in the role.

"God really knew what he was doing when he blessed me with you Cairo," she wrote on Instagram in December. "Raising you has been one of the most [fulfilling] blessings. I can’t wait to see what you become baby girl. I’m here every step of the way! I got you!"

And Mowry squeezes out every advantage of having a mini-me.

“I don’t know how long she’ll let me match with her, but I hope it’s forever!” she wrote on Instagram in November.

Enjoy more of the mother and daughter's matching moments below.

