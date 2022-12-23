IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tia Mowry’s son Cree doesn’t hold back his feelings about his mom’s blonde hairdo

Cree freaks out over his mom’s new hair — but the joke’s on him.

Tia Mowry on why she considers her marriage a success after split

By Rachel Paula Abrahamson

Tia Mowry’s 11-year-old son, Cree, doesn’t hold back when it comes to his mom’s beauty decisions.

In an Instagram Reel posted Dec. 22, Cree returns home from school to find that Mowry — who had long curly brown hair earlier that day — is suddenly a blonde. Oh, and she also has bangs.

“Why are you wearing a wig?” Cree demands. It’s clear he’s not a fan of the lightened-up look.

“Cree, that’s how you greet me? ‘Why are you wearing a wig?’” Mowry, 44, responds.

That’s when Cree begins to wonder if the hair actually is real. 

“You dyed your hair?” Cree asks.

“Do you like my hair?” the "Sister Sister" alum replies.

Cree doesn’t answer Mowry’s question; instead, he wrings his hands and begins pacing around the kitchen.

“You dyed it!?" Cree says, still in disbelief. “You dyed your hair? Why would you do that?”

At one point, Mowry distracts Cree by asking if he wearing the new pants she bought for him. She also wants to know if his striped shirt is a tribute to the Netflix’s new “Wednesday” series.

Finally, Mowry confesses she is indeed rocking a wig. 

“Oh, thank God!” a visibly relieved Cree exclaims. He later explains that he was upset because she didn’t look like his mom.

Mowry captioned ther video, “Cree ✍🏽 hates ✍🏽 mom’s ✍🏽 wigs LOL noted 😂 Y’all why kids always tell the truth so straight 🤣"

Mowry shares Cree and 4-year-old daughter, Cairo, with her estranged husband, Cory Hardrict. Mowry filed for divorce from the actor, 43, on Oct. 4.

Mowry shared on TODAY in November that she knew the exact moment she wanted to end her 14-year marriage.

“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she revealed at the time. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family — but at the end of the day, it’s about self-love."

“It’s not easy. It’s a hard journey,” she added. “But at the end of the day, I feel like is so, so worth it.”

