How Tia Mowry’s kids helped her get through ‘hardest’ months following divorce

Tia Mowry explained how she’s holding her children a little tighter these days in an open-hearted post shared on Instagram.

On April 20, the “The Game” actor — who announced her divorce from husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, in October — described the past few months as “the hardest of my life” in a post featuring her kids.

Mowry married Hardrict in 2008. The two share an 11-year-old son, Cree, and a 4-year-old daughter, Cairo.

“If I’m being completely honest with you all, these last few months have been some of the hardest of my life,” she began her post, which featured photos of the actor cuddled up with Cree and Cairo in bed. “There’s no telling what direction life is going to take you and nothing but one thing is ever certain: the love I have for these two.

“They are the reason I continue to push myself every day to work harder,” she added, referring to her two children. “Even when the going gets tough, I do everything for my kids, for their future, and for the generations to come.”

In the comments section of Mowry’s post, fans and friends were quick to praise the actor for her strength.

“Glad you have your kids to push you to be stronger and keep going,” one user replied. “You got this.”

“We see your smiles and dances and cheer you on ’cause we KNOW it hasn’t been,” another wrote. “We love you. Keep shinin’!”

The actor shared the news of her divorce with a solemn post on Instagram in October 2022.

In the announcement, Mowry addressed fans and expressed her desire to “always” be honest with them. She then described coming to the decision to split with Hardrict as “not without sadness.”

“I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she explained in the post, in part. “We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

Court documents obtained by TODAY show that Mowry cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce papers. The records showed that she was seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.