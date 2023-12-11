Taylor Swift received a birthday 'surprise' at the Chiefs game

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Ahead of her 34th birthday on Dec. 13, Taylor Swift was gifted a very special present by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ava Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO and part-owner Clark Hunt, posted a picture of her giving the pop superstar her birthday present on Instagram Dec. 10.

Swift attended the Chiefs’ game at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, but they came up short in a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Swift was photographed with several people at the stadium, including Hunt. Hunt and the “Karma” singer were all smiles as they embraced for a photo.

In the snap, Swift held a lavender-colored box, possibly a nod to her single “Lavender Haze,” with a giant fuchsia bow tied on top. The card read, “To: Taylor. From: The Hunt Family.”

Hunt referenced another Swift track in the caption. “Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift,” she wrote, which is a line from the fan-favorite “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” song “Enchanted.” She included a few hashtags to show her support for the home team and the musician.

Clark Hunt’s daughter also uploaded photos with other celebrities she met at the game, like the country music group Old Dominion, in her post. But Swifties were more interested in what was inside the box.

“PLEASE-the world is dying to know what in the world you buy as a gift for Taylor Swift!?!!?!?” one person commented.

Another asked, “What’s in the package? Chiefs jersey?”

When one Instagram user asked if Hunt handed Swift the gift, she replied, “Yes for her birthday!!”

One fan asked directly about the contents of the box and Hunt simply responded, “Birthday surprise.”

TODAY.com has reached out to the Chiefs for comment.

A few days before her big day, Swift attended her sixth Chiefs game and cheered passionately from a suite. She wore a long black coat and a Chiefs sweater. She completed the look with her signature red lip.

Despite the roaring cheers from the crowd, the Chiefs couldn’t score during their final drive and the Bills beat them 20-17, marking their second loss in a row. The Chiefs also lost to the Green Bay Packers in Wisconsin on Dec. 3, another game the “Delicate” singer watched in person.

Swift spoke about becoming a football fan and showing support for Kelce in her recent interview with Time. The singer, who was named the magazine’s 2023 Person of the Year, said she isn’t focused on how often she is shown during the games even though cameras love to capture her reactions to big plays.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. I’m just there to support Travis.”

She added, “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”