Taylor Swift was in good company as she cheered on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during the Chiefs' home game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 10.

The “Karma” singer was spotted hugging someone who appeared to be Kelce’s close friend Aric Jones in a suite during the game, as seen in a video shared on a fan Instagram account.

Swift, 33, sported a Chiefs sweatshirt in the video as she briefly wrapped her arms around her seatmate’s shoulders and closed her eyes.

It was Swift's sixth time attending a Chiefs game — and her first game since she confirmed her romance with Kelce — and she looked right at home in the stands.

During the game at Arrowhead Stadium, Swift also took a moment to snap a selfie with sneaker entrepreneur Jaysse Lopez.

“Officially a Swiftee now,” Lopez wrote in the caption of his post.

Lopez also praised Kelce’s character in an Instagram post the day after the Dec. 10 game, which ended in a 20-17 victory for the Bills.

“The fact he is so patient and kind with his time not just with me, but every person I have ever seen him interact with is insane!” Lopez wrote in the caption. “Never not smiling, never not kind, and never not a rock star!”

During the game, Swift also appeared in a photo on the X platform with WWE star Baron Corbin, pictured below second from right.

“Come back crew let’s go!” Corbin wrote in his post.

Swift is also seen smiling in a photo with Ava Hunt, the daughter of Clark Hunt, who owns the Chiefs.

In the photo, it looks like Hunt has just presented Swift with a mysterious rectangular package wrapped in purple (lavender?) wrapping paper, and inscribed with the note, "To: Taylor, From: The Hunt Family."

"Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift," Ava Hunt wrote on Instagram.

And of course, no Chiefs game is complete without an appearance from Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother.

“Mama Kelce” was seen in the suite next to Swift during the game, and both of them appeared to be intently following the action on the field.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce were spotted side by side during the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game on Dec. 10. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Swifties are known for analyzing the singer’s every move and interaction at Chiefs games, and the matchup against the Bills was an especially wild one for her supporters.

Many fans spiraled after CBS commentator Tony Romo mistakenly referred to Swift as Kelce’s “wife.” He quickly corrected the flub but nevertheless, the moment inspired countless memes.

Swift, who was recently named Time's 2023 Person of the Year, responded during her interview with the magazine to criticism that she is featured too much in broadcasts of Chiefs games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told Time. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."

"I’m just there to support Travis," she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."