Taylor Lautner says people have been mispronouncing his name ‘for decades’

Taylor Lautner is setting the record straight about something you may not have even realized was a mistake: how to pronounce his name.

“It is my fault that nobody knows how it’s actually pronounced because I never corrected anybody for decades,” he shared on the July 5 episode of “The Unplanned Podcast.” “It is technically Lowt-ner.”

The “Twilight” star, 31, who made headlines earlier this month by appearing in Taylor Swift’s music video for “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” and doing backflips while joining the superstar singer on stage during the Kansas City stop on her “Eras Tour,” takes the blame for the error, too.

“I just never, in interviews or anything, stopped somebody and said, ‘It’s not Lawt-ner. It’s Lowt-ner.’ Just go with whatever,” he said.

Lautner can take some solace knowing he’s in good company when it comes to celebrities whose names people mispronounce. From the less obvious (Saoirse Ronan and Joe Manganiello), to the surprising (Adele and Alicia Silverstone), Lautner joins a long list of stars whose names often aren’t said correctly.

Lautner was a child actor who says he was too shy to tell people they were mispronouncing his name. In the end, though, he is not consumed with what people call him.

“I don’t care. Laht-ner. Lawt-ner. Lowt-ner. It’s all the same thing,” he said.