Alicia Silverstone says we've been pronouncing her name wrong this whole time

Think you know how to pronounce Alicia Silverstone’s name? Think again!

The “Clueless” star, 44, recently joined TikTok, and she used one of her first videos to set the record straight about something that many fans have been getting wrong for years.

“My name is ‘Ah-LEE-see-ah,’” she said in the short clip. “Not ‘Ah-LEE-shah.’ Not ‘Ah-lee-SHAH.’ Alicia!”

"Just an FYI... it’s Ali-SEE-yuh 😉😘," wrote in the accompanying caption.

This piece of information blew many people’s minds, with some fans saying they had been mispronouncing her first name for decades.

“I would like to give a formal apology for completely pronouncing your name wrong for my entire life??? That’s wild,” one person commented on TikTok.

“Well it seems like I've been saying your name wrong my whole life haha,” another fan wrote.

Silverstone replied to that comment with a face with tears of joy emoji, as well as a heart emoji, so it seems like she is not too upset about the varying pronunciations of her name.

“It doesn’t bother me though!” the actor commented on her TikTok video. “But my sweet mama didn't like it... so for her... get it right! Ali-SEE-yuh.”

Silversone joined TikTok less than a week ago, and her first video served up some delightful “Clueless” nostalgia. She channeled Cher Horowitz in a yellow plaid blazer as she re-created the famous “As If” scene from the 1995 teen rom-com.

She is also not the only celebrity who has had to clarify the pronunciation of her name. In 2019, Rihanna dropped a bombshell during an interview with British Vogue, when she pronounced her own name as “Ree-ANNE-ah” — not “Ree-AH-na,” as many fans had always pronounced it.

In 2018, model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen also revealed that fans had been pronouncing her last name incorrectly for years. Teigen is pronounced "TIE-gen," not "TEE-gen."